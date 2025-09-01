FEU focused on chasing pre-season success

BATANGAS CITY --- Far Eastern University (FEU) finally captured the elusive crown with a breakthrough championship in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Batangas Leg here. Led by Best Player of the Batangas Leg Faida Bakanke, grizzled veterans Gerzel Petallo, Jazlyn Ellarina, Alyzza Devosora and top setter Tin Ubaldo, the Lady Tamaraws ruled the final stop of the three-leg tournament in flawless fashion.

FEU swept all three of its matches without dropping a single set to complete its redemption tour following a runner-up finish last year of this prestigious collegiate event.

The Lady Tamaraws, however, are not yet done as they shift their focus to a much bigger conquest in the centerpiece SSL Collegiate Pre-season Championship starting 20 September.

“What we won today is just an appetizer. I want them to experience this kind of feeling every game,” said head coach Tina Salak after FEU swept College of Saint Benilde 25-21, 25-16, 25-19, at the close of the quick single-round robin tournament Sunday at the University of Batangas Millennium Gym.

“We need to value the importance of every game because that will be our foundation in this league.”

The Lady Tamaraws displayed consistency and maturity while flaunting their depth to outmuscle the opposition.

FEU also stormed past the Letran Lady Knights and the UB Lady Brahmans to join other leg winners National University Lady Bulldogs (Davao) and Adamson University Lady Falcons (Cebu).

“So, hopefully, we bring that experience, the maturity and the chemistry to our next tournament,” Salak added.

The Lady Tamaraws will have over two weeks to prepare for the Collegiate Pre-season Championship, featuring University Athletic Association of the Philippines and National Collegiate Athletic Association squads.

Fueled by the successful National Invitationals title run, Salak is confident FEU has what it takes to challenge other powerhouse teams in the field, including the four-peat-seeking NU.