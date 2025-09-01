Erwin Tulfo grills PCAB over 'inadequate' action on flood control mess

Senator Erwin Tulfo on Monday, 1 September, questioned the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) over the non-investigation of anomalous flood control project contractors.

In a Senate hearing, Tulfo questioned PCAB Chair Pericles Dakay for failing to revoke the license of blacklisted contractors identified by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

"If you want, there is a procedure. It says in Section 29, Republic Act No. 4566. You can investigate and take action, suspension, revocation of license if there are reports right?" Tulfo said.

"So it's in your hands. [Why] aren't you investigating? Maybe some of your people are being negotiated and paid?" he added.

The senator also questioned Dakay if blacklisted contractors can simply apply again using another name.

Meanwhile, Dakay argued that PCAB does "a lot of investigation and resolves a lot of cases."

"Investigation may be only for small-time contractors, but we don't even hear a probe on big ones like this. Why 15 contractors bagged the majority of flood control projects across the country?" Tulfo pressed.

"Why did you allow it to happen? From 2022 to 2025? For three years, engineer, you did nothing. You didn't cancel their license. There's one owner who owns three construction firms, and yet you didn't do anything," he added.

Dakay said on 18 August, the PCAB Executive Director wrote to then DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan to request information on all infrastructure projects awarded to the 15 contractors that have been identified as having the most flood control projects nationwide.

He added that the day after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. mentioned the 15 contractors, PCAB summoned them for investigation, which is currently ongoing.

Dakay also disclosed that PCAB has already suspended the Allowable Range of Contract Cost for flood control of all the mentioned 15 contractors.