Enchong Dee, stars debut own beauty brands, collaborations

Joining the roster of celebrity beauty brands such as Vice Co. (Vice Ganda), BLK (Anne Curtis), Sunnies Face (Georgina Wilson), Belo (doctors Vicki and Hayden Kho Jr.) and Teviant (Albert Kurniawan), among others, are the relatively new brands of Heart Evangelista, Andrea Brillantes, Small Laude and Enchong Dee, which all debuted their beauty labels and collaborations at the BeautyCon 2025 last weekend in SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City.

Many stars graced the talk back sessions of the brands they own or endorse, including Laude for her brand Small Steps; Miss Universe Asia 2024 Chelsea Manalo for Korean skincare brand Y.O.U; David Licauco for Dermaid; Barbie Forteza for Closeup; Kira Balinger for BYS; Michael Sager and Teejay Marquez for Bench; Shuvee Etrata for Barenbliss; Sarah Lahbati for Hada Labo; Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel and Lourd Ramos for iColor; Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo for Hairfix; Julia Barretto for Luxe Organix and Pond’s; Ashley Ortega for Skintific; Charlie Fleming for Nivea Face; Heart Evangelista for Watsons; Angelina Cruz for Acnes; Derrick Monasterio and Elle Villanueva for DermPlus; Solenn Heussaff for Cetaphil; Anne for Blk; Gabbi Garcia for QuickFX and Pantene; Samantha Bernardo for Mestiza; Janine Gutierrez for Nivea Body; Kathryn Bernardo and Marco Gumabao for Fresh; Emilio Daez for AXE and many more during the four-day extravaganza from 28 to 31 August.

In addition to celebrity appearances, the stars’ collaboration collections were also available for fans. These include Nadine Lustre for Luxe Organix and Max Collins and Lovi Poe for Ready Set Glow.

During his stage appearance at the beauty convention’s day two, actor Enchong Dee shared that he had been looking for a worthwhile investment so when he learned that a then imported brand he uses, Snake, was now available locally, he got in touch with the brand and together, they forged a partnership.

During his talk, Enchong shared about using the lotion, prickly heat powder and other products of the brand, which is also endorsed by two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo.

Indeed, beauty brands for men and/or are gender-neutral ones are on the rise, with the likes of men’s skincare line Camou, founded by managing partners Brian Benedict Tee and James Abraham Lee in 2022, also joining the SM Beauty, Watsons and LOOK-organized BeautyCon, which is definitely bigger this year, thanks to increased participation from beauty aficionados from all walks of life and gender preferences.