Eala aims to reassert mastery vs Hartono

After her historic stint in the US Open, Alex Eala returns to the hard court as she takes on Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands in the Round of 32 of the Guadalajara Open in Zapopan, Mexico on Wednesday.

Eala takes on Hartono at 12 a.m (Manila time) at the Centro Panamericano de Tenis in what will be their fourth encounter in their professional careers.

So far, the 20-year-old Eala has won over her Dutch foe three times.

The first time was at the semifinal of the W25 Roehampton in London in 2023 where she delivered a 7-6, 2-6, 6-1 victory on her way to the title.

Then, the Rafael Nadal Academy graduate re-asserted her mastery with a 6-3, 6-3 victory at the Canberra Open in Australia last 1 January.

In the W100 Belanguru in India last 22 January, Eala once again prevailed over Hartono, 6-2, 6-1, in the first round.

Based on the previous match-ups and their recent US Open campaigns, Eala looks poised to take another win.

Eala, currently at No. 75 in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings, pulled off an upset in the US Open as she delivered a hard-fought 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 win over No. 14 Clara Tauson of Denmark in the first round last August in New York City.

She is the first Filipino tennis player to win a Grand Slam main draw since the Open Era started in 1968.

Despite losing to No. 95 Cristina Bucsa of Spain, 6-4, 6-3, in the second round, Eala will be marching into her Guadalajara Open match oozing with confidence.

Meanwhile, the No. 158 Hartono failed to make it to the main draw of the US Open.

After winning her first two matches, Hartono lost to Francesca Jones of Great Britain, 2-6, 4-6, in the third qualifying round.

Still, Eala knows she can’t go easy on Hartono in their match-up after her early exit in the US Open.

“I wish I could’ve gone deeper this week, but it wasn’t meant to be. I’ll be back stronger, but for now it’s back to work!” Eala said.

Eala is also set to compete in Brazil in the Sao Paulo Open starting on 8 September after her Mexican stint.