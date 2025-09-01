Discaya: Billions earned over years, not one DPWH project

Sarah Discaya backpedaled from her earlier claim that she earned her first billion pesos from a project under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) during a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Monday.

During the hearing, Discaya said the viral interview was "spliced," also stressing that her family has been in the construction business for 23 years.

"Pwede naman po siguro kami kumita,” she added.

Discaya said her family's involvement with the DPWH as contractors began in 2012, though they only started handling flood control projects in 2016.

‘Queen of Flood Control’

Sen. Erwin Tulfo questioned Discaya over her family's ownership of multiple construction firms. In response, Discaya said she is "directly involved" only with Alpha & Omega General Contractor & Development Corp.

However, Sen. Risa Hontiveros contradicted her claim, saying Discaya owns nine companies.

Later on, Sarah Discaya confirmed her family owns nine construction companies, saying they have completed approximately 400 projects with the DPWH since 2012 and have participated in many biddings beyond just flood control projects.

Lawmakers also scrutinized her luxury car collection, which was shown in her interview with Julius Babao.

She told the committee she owns 28 luxury vehicles, all locally purchased from dealers and not imported — contradicting an earlier claim in her vlog where she said she had about 40 cars, some of which were imported.

‘Ituro mo na’

Meanwhile, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada pressed Discaya to disclose her contacts within the DPWH who may have helped her secure government contracts.

She admitted to knowing district engineers in Laguna and Bulacan but did not provide names.

The Discaya family is reportedly behind Alpha & Omega General Contractor & Development Corp., one of 15 firms earlier flagged by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as having cornered most of the country’s flood control projects.