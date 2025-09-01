Discaya admits all her construction firms simultaneously bid for same projects

Senator Jinggoy Estrada on Monday, 1 September, questioned whether all construction firms owned by Sarah Discaya were legitimately bidding for the same projects.

This after Discaya, during the Senate Blue Ribbon hearing, admitted that all her nine firms simultaneously bid for the same projects.

"So that is not a legitimate bid. Because all those nine firms bidding for a single contract are owned by one person. So whatever firm gets the bid, you still win. Because you own all of them, correct?" Estrada pressed.

Senator Erwin Tulfo, meanwhile, added that all her firms are just pretending to outbid each other.

"Ang sagot po diyan, nagbi-biding-bidingan (The answer is, they are all pretending to bid for a single contract)," Tulfo said.

Discaya-linked firms were among 15 contractors that cornered P100 billion or 20 percent of the entire P545-billion flood control projects across the country, as revealed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in August.