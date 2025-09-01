DFA rejects China’s security advisory, says it ‘mischaracterizes’ Phl

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday dismissed China’s latest advisory warning its nationals of rising crime in the Philippines, calling the statement an “unfair and inaccurate” portrayal of the country’s security situation.

The advisory, released by the Chinese Embassy in Manila on Sunday evening, 31 August, claimed that “public security in the Philippines has been worsening,” citing an alleged increase in crimes targeting Chinese nationals.

Beijing urged Chinese citizens in the country to remain cautious, avoid high-risk areas, and assess security risks before planning trips to the Philippines.

In response, the DFA said the warning “mischaracterizes the situation in the Philippines” and emphasized that the Philippine government continues to address security concerns, including those involving Chinese nationals.

“Instances of crimes reported or known to law enforcement authorities, including those perpetrated by Chinese nationals against their compatriots, are being vigorously addressed by relevant law enforcement authorities,” it said in a statement.

"The Philippine Government has been engaging with relevant stakeholders on these cases,” it added.

The DFA also highlighted ongoing diplomatic efforts, referencing the 9th Philippines-China Joint Consular Consultation Meeting, held in July 2025 in Beijing, where both sides “discussed concerns and measures, and expressed readiness to deepen law enforcement cooperation.”

The DFA emphasized the Philippines’ commitment to constructively engaging with China on issues of mutual concern, despite the recent weeks' heightened bilateral tensions.

China’s advisory is the latest in a string of pointed public exchanges between Manila and Beijing in August alone, with much of the tension centered on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and the status of Taiwan.

Earlier in August, tensions escalated when two Chinese vessels collided near Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) while harassing a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ship conducting a resupply mission for the Masinloc fishers in the area.

Later in the month, Beijing accused Manila of backtracking on a 1975 joint communique, which established diplomatic relations between the two countries and led to the Philippines severing formal ties with Taiwan.

While the Philippines maintains only trade and cultural relations with Taipei, China’s statement was widely seen as an attempt to pressure Manila amid growing regional tensions.

This week’s security advisory follows a similar notice in July that specifically warned Chinese students in the Philippines to remain vigilant.

Though reports earlier this year showed that Chinese nationals have occasionally been victims of crime in the Philippines, with some involving gambling-related activities or disputes within Chinese-run businesses.

The Philippine authorities argued that these incidents do not represent a broader trend of targeted violence, noting that many of these cases involve crimes perpetrated by fellow Chinese nationals, including in illicit offshore gaming op government.

Despite the growing friction, the DFA reiterated its position.

“The Philippines remains committed to constructively addressing matters of mutual concern with China,” it said.