Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Be open to new friendships, as this may lead to a special connection.

Health: Take care of your eyes and avoid excessive screen time.

Career: Listen to the advice of your mentor.

Wealth: You do not need to buy expensive things to be happy.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet for love and inner peace.