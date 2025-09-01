Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Be open to new friendships, as this may lead to a special connection.
Health: Take care of your eyes and avoid excessive screen time.
Career: Listen to the advice of your mentor.
Wealth: You do not need to buy expensive things to be happy.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet for love and inner peace.
OX
Love: Avoid being dominant in the relationship, learn to listen.
Health: Be careful with spoiled food, it may cause stomach pain.
Career: A challenge will come, but you can overcome it with a calm mind.
Wealth: There is a payment you should not delay. Settle it right away.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 4
Advice: Place a dragon figurine in your workspace for strength and success.
TIGER
Love: A good day to plan a simple date or bonding.
Health: Rest if you are tired; your body is not a robot.
Career: You will shine in a presentation or with an idea.
Wealth: Do not lend money today, it may not be returned.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Navy Blue
Number: 2
Advice: Put a citrine stone in your coin purse for continuous cash flow.
RABBIT
Love: There is a quiet but sincere suitor; give them a chance.
Health: Watch out for coughs and colds as the rains are getting stronger.
Career: Don’t be afraid to ask for help if you don’t understand something.
Wealth: Do not buy online carelessly; check the seller first.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Lavender
Number: 9
Advice: Place a bamboo plant at home for growth and good health.
DRAGON
Love: Be careful with your words; you may hurt someone unintentionally.
Health: Do not delay a check-up if you feel something.
Career: You will receive praise from your boss.
Wealth: Small expenses, when added up, will become big.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
Advice: Place a crystal pyramid on your table for wisdom and focus.
SNAKE
Love: You will talk to someone who will give you a new perspective on love.
Health: Do not stay up late, especially if your body is tired.
Career: An opportunity that seems small will bring long-term benefits.
Wealth: Avoid impulsive buying; it is better to save.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 5
Advice: Place a crystal ball in your room to clear stagnant
energy.
HORSE
Love: Not everything sweet is true; learn to assess intentions.
Health: Warm up before exercising to avoid injury.
Career: You will learn a new skill that you can use at work.
Wealth: A refund or reimbursement will come.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 7
Advice: Use Green Aventurine to attract luck in business.
GOAT
Love: Start the day with affection; it will ease things with your partner.
Health: Drink ginger tea if you have a clogged nose.
Career: It is time to clean the clutter on your desk; it will help your thinking.
Wealth: You can get a discount or deal if you search patiently.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 8
Advice: Avoid placing trash bins at the main door, as it blocks good fortune.
MONKEY
Love: Expect a spark of romance from someone unexpected.
Health: Eat nutritious food and cut back on junk food.
Career: A favorable day for group tasks, cooperate to finish quickly.
Wealth: A unique side hustle will bring extra income.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 3
Advice: Hang a protective amulet on your bag to ward off bad luck outdoors.
ROOSTER
Love: Someone you are chatting with is slowly becoming special.
Health: Relax and meditate to avoid stress.
Career: Do not mind the envy around you; stay focused on your goals.
Wealth: A relative will send or gift you something.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 6
Advice: Place a bowl of salt in the kitchen to absorb negative energy.
DOG
Love: You need time for yourself, self-love first, before entering a relationship.
Health: Avoid being too cold, as it may cause the flu.
Career: Use your charisma to convince a client.
Wealth: A small win in a contest or promo is possible.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Peach
Number: 1
Advice: Place a red envelope with a coin in your wallet to attract fortune.
PIG
Love: Romance returns with simple affection.
Health: Keep nails and hands clean to avoid bacteria.
Career: A misunderstanding may arise; settle it quickly through proper conversation.
Wealth: It is time to organize your financial goals.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 9
Advice: Place a blue rhinoceros at the main door for protection against conflict and gossip.