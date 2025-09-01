SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Tuesday (2 September 2025)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Be open to new friendships, as this may lead to a special connection.

Health: Take care of your eyes and avoid excessive screen time.

Career: Listen to the advice of your mentor.

Wealth: You do not need to buy expensive things to be happy.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet for love and inner peace.

OX

Love: Avoid being dominant in the relationship, learn to listen.

Health: Be careful with spoiled food, it may cause stomach pain.

Career: A challenge will come, but you can overcome it with a calm mind.

Wealth: There is a payment you should not delay. Settle it right away.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 4

Advice: Place a dragon figurine in your workspace for strength and success.

TIGER

Love: A good day to plan a simple date or bonding.

Health: Rest if you are tired; your body is not a robot.

Career: You will shine in a presentation or with an idea.

Wealth: Do not lend money today, it may not be returned.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Navy Blue

Number: 2

Advice: Put a citrine stone in your coin purse for continuous cash flow.

RABBIT
Love: There is a quiet but sincere suitor; give them a chance.

Health: Watch out for coughs and colds as the rains are getting stronger.

Career: Don’t be afraid to ask for help if you don’t understand something.

Wealth: Do not buy online carelessly; check the seller first.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Lavender

Number: 9

Advice: Place a bamboo plant at home for growth and good health.

DRAGON
Love: Be careful with your words; you may hurt someone unintentionally.

Health: Do not delay a check-up if you feel something.

Career: You will receive praise from your boss.

Wealth: Small expenses, when added up, will become big.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: Place a crystal pyramid on your table for wisdom and focus.

SNAKE

Love: You will talk to someone who will give you a new perspective on love.

Health: Do not stay up late, especially if your body is tired.

Career: An opportunity that seems small will bring long-term benefits.

Wealth: Avoid impulsive buying; it is better to save.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 5

Advice: Place a crystal ball in your room to clear stagnant

energy.

HORSE

Love: Not everything sweet is true; learn to assess intentions.

Health: Warm up before exercising to avoid injury.

Career: You will learn a new skill that you can use at work.

Wealth: A refund or reimbursement will come.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 7

Advice: Use Green Aventurine to attract luck in business.

GOAT

Love: Start the day with affection; it will ease things with your partner.

Health: Drink ginger tea if you have a clogged nose.

Career: It is time to clean the clutter on your desk; it will help your thinking.

Wealth: You can get a discount or deal if you search patiently.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 8

Advice: Avoid placing trash bins at the main door, as it blocks good fortune.

MONKEY

Love: Expect a spark of romance from someone unexpected.

Health: Eat nutritious food and cut back on junk food.

Career: A favorable day for group tasks, cooperate to finish quickly.

Wealth: A unique side hustle will bring extra income.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 3

Advice: Hang a protective amulet on your bag to ward off bad luck outdoors.

ROOSTER

Love: Someone you are chatting with is slowly becoming special.

Health: Relax and meditate to avoid stress.

Career: Do not mind the envy around you; stay focused on your goals.

Wealth: A relative will send or gift you something.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 6

Advice: Place a bowl of salt in the kitchen to absorb negative energy.

DOG

Love: You need time for yourself, self-love first, before entering a relationship.

Health: Avoid being too cold, as it may cause the flu.

Career: Use your charisma to convince a client.

Wealth: A small win in a contest or promo is possible.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Peach

Number: 1

Advice: Place a red envelope with a coin in your wallet to attract fortune.

PIG

Love: Romance returns with simple affection.

Health: Keep nails and hands clean to avoid bacteria.

Career: A misunderstanding may arise; settle it quickly through proper conversation.

Wealth: It is time to organize your financial goals.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 9

Advice: Place a blue rhinoceros at the main door for protection against conflict and gossip.

feng shui Horoscope

