Coleen Garcia shares dramatic birth story of second child Austin

Actress Coleen Garcia and husband Billy Crawford have announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy named Austin, born on 17 August.
In an Instagram post on Monday, Coleen described the birth as “the experience of a lifetime,” sharing how what was supposed to be a water birth at St. Luke’s Medical Center turned into a dramatic and unforgettable moment.
She recounted how she was only 3cm dilated when admitted, but minutes later, while standing in the delivery room, she suddenly felt the urge to push. To everyone’s surprise, her mother ended up catching the baby as he was born “en caul” after just two quick pushes.
“I was supposed to get an IE, dim the lights, play some music, soak in the tub.. Instead, I gave birth like two minutes after entering the delivery room,” Coleen wrote. “I was still standing there in the same spot, looking down at everything — everyone in the room completely shookt — and all I could say was: ‘Well.. that happened.’”
The couple’s announcement was met with an outpouring of support from fellow celebrities. “Congratulations!❤️” wrote Jessy Mendiola, while Rica Peralejo exclaimed, “HOW AMAZING!!!” TV host Iya Villania also called it a “beautiful delivery,” adding how special it was for Coleen’s mother to have caught her own grandson.
Coleen had previously opened up about her second pregnancy, saying it was a completely different experience compared to when she was expecting her first child, Amari.
“I don’t get to rest unlike the first one, especially since the first one was during the pandemic,” she told DAILY TRIBUNE in July. “So very busy, out and about still, so yeah, just completely different from the first.”
Despite being heavily pregnant, Coleen was still spotted at major events, including the 15th anniversary gala of stylist Gideon Hermosa, where she turned heads in a white draped gown.
Between juggling a toddler, attending events, and shuttling between France and the Philippines for Billy’s international singing career, she admitted the second pregnancy demanded more energy and flexibility.
Her advice for other mothers considering a second child was simple: “Just take it slowly, relax and don’t stress! Because for me, things became a little harder when stress came in, so it’s just always best to relax and to kind of live it day by day.”