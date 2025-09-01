Coleen Garcia shares dramatic birth story of second child Austin

Actress Coleen Garcia and husband Billy Crawford have announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy named Austin, born on 17 August.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Coleen described the birth as “the experience of a lifetime,” sharing how what was supposed to be a water birth at St. Luke’s Medical Center turned into a dramatic and unforgettable moment.

She recounted how she was only 3cm dilated when admitted, but minutes later, while standing in the delivery room, she suddenly felt the urge to push. To everyone’s surprise, her mother ended up catching the baby as he was born “en caul” after just two quick pushes.

“I was supposed to get an IE, dim the lights, play some music, soak in the tub.. Instead, I gave birth like two minutes after entering the delivery room,” Coleen wrote. “I was still standing there in the same spot, looking down at everything — everyone in the room completely shookt — and all I could say was: ‘Well.. that happened.’”

The couple’s announcement was met with an outpouring of support from fellow celebrities. “Congratulations!❤️” wrote Jessy Mendiola, while Rica Peralejo exclaimed, “HOW AMAZING!!!” TV host Iya Villania also called it a “beautiful delivery,” adding how special it was for Coleen’s mother to have caught her own grandson.