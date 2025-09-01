COA launches audit of flood control projects

The Commission on Audit (COA) has launched a high-priority performance audit of the government’s flood control projects, following a directive from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and amid severe flooding that recently hit Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

In a memorandum dated 23 August 2025, COA Chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba instructed Performance Audit Office (PAO) Director Michael Racelis to “prioritize and immediately conduct a performance audit on flood control projects, and submit a report thereon upon completion,” emphasizing “immediate and strict compliance.” The order was issued through Assistant Commissioner Bresilo Saraldan.

The audit, titled Flood Risk Management and Resiliency Program (FRMRP), is part of COA Resolution No. 2024-018, which adopted the 2024–2026 Performance Audit Portfolio (PAP). The FRMRP is one of 30 Programs, Projects, and Activities (PPAs) chosen through a risk-based selection process to ensure resources focus on high-impact engagements aligned with the Philippine Development Plan, the Sustainable Development Goals, and AmBisyon Natin 2040.

COA underscored that the audit will go beyond financial compliance to rigorously evaluate the economy, efficiency, effectiveness, and impact of flood control spending. The initiative is anchored in Section 2(2), Article IX-D of the 1987 Constitution, granting COA exclusive authority to define the scope and methods of audit, and is aligned with International Standards of Supreme Audit Institutions (ISSAI).

The findings are expected to provide an evidence-based assessment of why billions spent on flood control have not delivered adequate protection, with potential recommendations for overhauling the country’s flood management strategies.