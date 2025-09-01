CoA initiates flood control projects’ performance audit

The Commission on Audit (CoA) has launched a performance audit of government flood control projects nationwide, following a directive from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

This move comes after recent widespread flooding and devastation in Metro Manila and surrounding areas, which have raised questions about the effectiveness of existing flood mitigation programs.

In a memorandum dated 23 August 2025, CoA chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba instructed the agency’s Performance Audit Office to immediately begin the audit.

The directive is in line with CoA Resolution No. 2024-018, which approved the Performance Audit Portfolio for 2024-2026. This portfolio includes the government's Flood Risk Management and Resiliency Program, among others.

The audit will assess whether the projects are achieving their objectives of preventing and mitigating the effects of flooding.

To recall, Marcos had expressed concern that despite significant public funds being allocated to these projects, they have seemingly failed to provide adequate protection to affected communities.

The Performance Audit Office has been tasked with submitting its report immediately upon the audit's completion.

The findings are expected to provide insights into the efficiency and impact of government spending on flood control and could lead to recommendations for improving the country's flood management strategies.