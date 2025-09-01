The replacement of all key members of a department is a crucial change, one that has the potential to rejuvenate and transform the public service landscape in the Philippines.

An overhaul signifies a break from previous practices and policies. It also brings fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the forefront.

Secretary Vince Dizon’s order of courtesy resignations from all officials from the top down to district engineers at the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is not only bold but necessary. He is signaling that the culture of tolerance for inefficiency and corruption will no longer be accepted.

The action highlights a critical issue within the department — reported irregularities and dubious projects, either non-existent or of poor quality — that has damaged its reputation.

Dizon transitioned from being secretary at the Department of Transportation to head of the troubled DPWH, following the instruction of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

A dedicated public servant whose integrity remains intact, Dizon, I’m sure, is committed to transparency and accountability, two pillars that should underpin any government agency, especially one that deals with public infrastructure and resources.

The radical shift is crucial if we are to restore faith in public institutions. Dizon’s comments regarding “ghost projects” are alarming yet revealing. The fact that non-existent projects have been funded and contractors paid raises serious questions about oversight and integrity within the DPWH.

What’s most alarming is the implication that such anomalies could have occurred only with the complicity or negligence of those within the department. At least DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan had the decency to resign due to “command responsibility.”

The clean sweep should be complete and swift, not only to clear out those implicated in the issues but to inspire a cultural shift towards accountability and diligence within the ranks. It would provide an opportunity to identify and empower the dedicated personnel who deserve to be in key positions.

Government agencies are only as good as the people who run them. It is reassuring to hear Dizon express confidence in the many hardworking employees of the DPWH.

Dizon must possess not only a vision but also the strength to implement changes effectively. The potential for pushback by entrenched interests cannot be easily dismissed, and the administration must be prepared to support him in addressing the systemic issues that have long plagued the agency.

Sweeping out and addressing the systemic problems in the DPWH is courageous. The replacement of key personnel will not influence ongoing projects and contracts within the department. If followed through effectively, it could signal a new era of integrity and trust in public service.

As we await the results of this bold initiative, we must remain vigilant and supportive, holding our government accountable to the standards it aspires to uphold.

As citizens, we owe it to ourselves to advocate for transparency and demand accountability from our government officials.

Filipinos, regardless of social standing, deserve nothing less.