Chanteuses of music

Looking every inch a cosmopolitan lady in her all-crimson ensemble, Gigi de Lana laughed out loud with my ice-breaker question, which was if she asked permission to Ariel and Prince Eric for using their father’s name, Triton, as her company’s name.

She admitted that she loved Disney princesses, and when she was a little girl, loved Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, but it was with the Little Mermaid, Ariel, that she related the most. She said: “When I take my bath, splashing water on my body using the tabo (dipper), I would sing the hahahahaha part of Ariel and then, I would put my legs inside a medium-sized pail, imagining flipping my tail.” This recollection of hers was punctuated with the sweetest smile.

(Ulap)

“Ulap” is her first original song composed by Miguel and Paolo Benjamin of Ben & Ben. The song has the folksy, power pop element to it, which is a signature Benjamin musical composition stamp, but what makes it a standout is how De Lana infuses and laces it with ache, feelings and vulnerability. The ballad has a rawness to it that hooks, making it an unforgettable listening experience.

Jomari Angeles was De Lana’s leading man in the music video. She said: “The chemistry we had was the most surprising part because I had a look test with other actors and it was with him that the chemistry and magic were most palpable. We were obviously adjusting at first, but when our director said action, it just happened. We were in it, giving truth to the characters we played. When I looked at Jomari’s eyes, it was always filled with emotions, so connecting and acting with him was a breeze. Given the opportunity to act with him again, I will immediately say yes to it because I know it will be another acting treat.”

De Lana’s favorite “Ulap” lines, she said: “First, wag bibitaw kapag mahirap (don’t let go because it has become difficult), which for me is like a two-way situation. We let go because whatever we have has become toxic, which I believe is a commandment by the mind. The heart, however, has a different perspective, that despite the toxicity of it all, the relationship, you fight for it, you continue, because you know love is not a cat and mouse chase. You love this person because you love him, good and bad side.”

She added, “The other line is sayang naman ang pinagsamahan (our being together has gone to waste) because presently, there are so many things that I am going through that I cannot publicly articulate. That not being on the same page is painful and that it is not something that time and space can erase easily.”