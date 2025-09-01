Catholic priest suspended for blessing masonic marker

TACLOBAN CITY — An Augustinian priest was temporarily suspended from performing his duties after he led the blessing of a Masonic marker in Ormoc City.

In a statement issued on Monday, the provincial council of the Province of St. Nicholas of Tolentino, Order of the Discalced Augustinians (OAD), temporarily removed Rev. Fr. Libby Daños while an investigation is ongoing in accordance with Church law and the OAD constitutions.

The marker, located along the highway at Barangay San Pablo in Ormoc City was unveiled and blessed on 6 August as one of the highlights of the group’s 46th Charter Anniversary.

In a social media post, Ormoc Masonic Lodge No. 234 described the marker as more than a monument, calling it “a beacon — a quiet, steadfast reminder of our presence, our purpose and our promise.”

“To the citizens of Ormoc and to every passerby: may this marker stand as an invitation. An invitation to curiosity, to understanding and perhaps even to fellowship. Freemasonry is not secretive; it is selective — and it welcomes all good men seeking self-improvement, service, and moral strength,” the group said in its social media post.

Rev. Fr. Luigi Kerschbamer, OAD, Prior Provincial of the religious order, stated that the Catholic Church has maintained for centuries that Freemasonry is fundamentally incompatible with Catholic doctrine.

Fr. Kerschbamer said that in November 2023, with the approval of Pope Francis, the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith reaffirmed that Catholics are strictly forbidden from joining Masonic associations because their principles remain “irreconcilable with the doctrine of the Church.”

“The Order of the Discalced Augustinians categorically upholds this teaching and rejects any association with or endorsement of Freemasonic activities,” Fr. Kerschbamer said.

Fr. Daños, recognized as one of the pioneers of OAD’s mission in Asia with nearly 30 years of service, clarified that while he joined the blessing of the Masonic marker, he was not fully aware of the ceremony’s nature.

The religious order, however, said that the action, regardless of intent, “contradicts the clear and consistent teaching of the Catholic Church regarding Freemasonry and has caused scandal among the faithful.”

“Fr. Daños has expressed deep remorse for his action and is cooperating fully with the canonical investigation that has been initiated according to Church law and the OAD constitutions. During this process, he has been temporarily suspended from public ministry to allow for proper discernment and resolution of this matter. We are committed to following established ecclesiastical procedures that ensure both accountability and pastoral care,” the religious order stated.