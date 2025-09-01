Camille Co speaks up on ties with Enciso sisters

Camille Co, the vlogger who recently clarified that she is not related to the viral Claudine Co, has broken silence regarding her ties with the Enciso sisters.

In Camille's latest TikTok video, a netizen commented: "luv this for you but this doesn't stop here, queen! enciso sisters are also part of this problem (if I'm not mistaken, they're your friends?). we're hoping na kahit papano, we stop giving depo babies such as them any platform!! they don't deserve to be an 'influencer.'"

Camille took time to reply, saying that the people's concerns about the Enciso family online are understandable.

"At the same time, I want to be clear that I don't have any personal knowledge of their family's finances. (Nobody goes around asking their friends what their parents do for a living. Although we are all free to speculate, these matters should be looked into by proper authorities and legitimate journalists," she said.

"I've spoken openly about the corrupt families and companies connected to the flood control issue — especially the Co's-because investigative journalists and even official reports from the Office of the President had already uncovered the facts," she added, alluding to the fact that she also had to clarify that she is in no way related to the said Co in question.

"While I know Vern and Verniece because we work in the same industry, that doesn't mean I'm privy to their family background. I think we all benefit when discussions are grounded in facts," Camille said.

If there are legitimate issues, then they should be properly investigated-not decided by public opinion, she stressed.

"What we should be pushing for is for investigative bodies and oversight agencies to do their job so that the truth comes out. And if and when it does, then our statements will be based on facts-never reckless, and never defamatory."

Verne and Verniece Enciso's father, Verne Enciso, works for the Bureau of Customs.