Built to overcome

They were shaken, yes — but never shattered.

In the face of speed, youth and a storm of ambition from a hungry Japanese squad, PLDT stood firm — and showed that experience, when paired with hunger, will still lead to victory.

Rald Ricafort knew Kobe Shinwa University wouldn’t go down quietly.

After their earlier loss to the High Speed Hitters in the prelims, the young Japanese squad came into the rematch — for the PVL Invitational crown — not only better and stronger, but significantly faster, sharper and more determined.

But what Ricafort didn’t expect was just how much quicker — and hungrier — they would become.

“We were so confused at first because it seems that they were prepared,” said Ricafort, still in awe of the intensity their opponents brought.

And it showed. Kobe Shinwa played with surgical precision and relentless pace, unleashing a brand of high-octane volleyball that left PLDT scrambling in the opening set. The Japanese didn’t just want redemption — they were ready to steal the championship.

“In fairness to Kobe Shinwa, they were at a different level. They were really prepared,” said Ricafort, reflecting on their first set loss in the one-game finale late Sunday.

But if the Japanese were a storm, PLDT was a mountain.

After dropping the first set, the High Speed Hitters dug deep and rose to the occasion. They countered with composure, adjusted their game plan and banked on the very traits they had been sharpening all season — mental fortitude, tactical discipline, and collective hunger.

“Their level is really something we truly want to hopefully emulate — that kind of perseverance, hard work and speed,” he added.

They regrouped and stormed back, claiming the next three sets in thrilling fashion: 21-25, 31-29, 25-22, 25-18. It wasn’t just a comeback — it was a masterclass in resilience.

“It was really tough, especially in the first set,” Ricafort said.

“But we still already had a base when we worked hard to win the On Tour without the Alas Pilipinas players. It helped us survive tough situations like this.”

From that shaky start, PLDT adjusted quickly. They started breaking down Kobe Shinwa’s speed-driven system, slowed the tempo, and controlled the flow with better blocking, well-placed shots, and crucial rallies that turned the tide.

Ricafort pointed to their mindset as the real game-changer.