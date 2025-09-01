Biz groups welcome Dizon as new DPWH chief

More business organizations have lauded the appointment of Vivencio “Vince” Dizon as the new Secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), expressing confidence that he will restore integrity and public trust amid the multi-billion-peso corruption controversy surrounding government flood control projects.

Dizon took his oath of office before President Marcos on Monday morning, officially assuming the role of DPWH chief and replacing former Secretary Manuel Bonoan, who resigned on Sunday.

“His tenure at DOTr was marked by accelerated infrastructure delivery, modernization of commuter systems through cashless integration, and swift enforcement of safety reforms—demonstrating a results-driven leadership style that prioritizes action over rhetoric,” said Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) chairperson Beth Lee.

“This is precisely the kind of governance needed to restore integrity and accountability in DPWH, especially in light of recent anomalies in flood control projects,” she added.

Lee, who heads the country’s largest alliance of manufacturers, emphasized that FPI affirms the availability of locally made and sourced inputs — such as steel and cement — produced in compliance with Philippine National Standards.

“We urge contractors and project implementers to prioritize domestic products to support local industry, ensure quality, and maximize economic impact. Substandard materials don’t just crack infrastructure—they fracture the supply chain. They weaken structural integrity, undercut compliant producers, and open the door to procurement corruption. Smuggled or poorly regulated inputs distort the market, reward bad actors, and leave communities exposed to risk,” Lee said.

She added that FPI looks forward to working with Secretary Dizon in advancing higher technical standards, transparent procurement systems, and a public infrastructure program that is resilient, inclusive, and built on trust.

“The way forward must include independent monitoring, digital traceability, and full public disclosure of project specifications and supplier compliance—so that every structure built reflects not just progress, but integrity,” Lee maintained.

PCCI expresses optimism

Meanwhile, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) president Enunina Mangio expressed surprise over Bonoan’s resignation but welcomed Dizon’s appointment.

“We thank him for his service. At the same time, we welcome the appointment of erstwhile Transportation Secretary and former BCDA head Dizon to this vital position. He has a solid track record. As President and CEO of the BCDA and as the implementing lead for the 'Build, Build, Build' program, he demonstrated a strong capacity for driving large-scale, complex infrastructure projects from conception to completion. In his brief stint as DOTr Secretary, he showed his capability to deliver excellent service and restore public confidence,” Mangio said.

She added that the PCCI is optimistic that Secretary Dizon will bring to DPWH the same enthusiasm, transparency, and public-private partnership approach that marked his leadership at BCDA.

“His leadership could signal a fresh chapter for DPWH—one anchored on accountability, efficiency, and continuity of infrastructure development,” Mangio said.

After his swearing-in, Dizon immediately ordered the courtesy resignation of all officials within the DPWH, from the top ranks down to the district level, following directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Dizon said the department will conduct a thorough review of personnel to identify individuals suitable for key and sensitive positions.