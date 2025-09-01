‘Bidding-bidingan’ in DPWH projects involving multiple firms exposed

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada lambasted alleged corruption in government infrastructure projects, particularly those under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Speaking at the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Monday, Estrada zeroed in on the misuse of billions of pesos allocated to flood control programs and drainage projects designed to address the country's perennial threat of typhoons and flooding.

“Yet, allegations of padded contracts, ghost projects, and substandard implementation now cast doubt on whether these funds truly serve their purpose,” Estrada said.

During the hearing, Estrada grilled Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya, president of Alpha and Omega Gen. Contractor and Development Corporation, over suspicions of “rigged bidding” involving nine companies allegedly under her control.

Estrada revealed that several companies, including St. Timothy, St. Gerard, Alpha and Omega, among others, were supposedly bidding against each other in the same government procurement processes.

However, Estrada noted the records show that all nine firms had ties to Discaya, raising red flags over possible collusion and sham competition.

“So kahit sinong manalo dun sa bidding na ‘yun, ikaw ang panalo. Dahil sa’yo lahat yun. (So whoever wins all the bidding, you would be the winner. Because all of these are yours). Correct?,” Estrada asked.

“Hindi po. Kasi iba-iba yung may-ari ng mga companies (No, because the companies are owned by different people),” Discaya asserted.

Estrada cast doubt. “Eh, kasi sabi mo lang (Because you just said it).”

Discaya replied. “I'm just concerned with Alpha and Omega.”

Her earlier denial that the companies competed in the same projects was contradicted by her later admission, prompting Estrada to call out the inconsistencies.

“Miss Discaya, kanina, sinabi mo, Alpha Phi Omega lang ang sa'yo.. Noong tinanong kita ulit, inumerate ko lahat yung siyam na korporasyon, inamin mo sa'yo lahat yun (Miss Discaya, you said earlier, you only own Alpha Phi Omega. But when I asked you again, you inumerated the nine corporations, and you admitted you own of those)” Estrada recalled, expressing frustration at what he saw as evasive answers.

Meanwhile, Senator Erwin Tulfo threw a sharp pun that the bidding process was nothing more than a staged performance.

“Ang sagot po dyan, Senate Pro Temp, nagbibiding-bidingan,” Tulfo told Estrada.