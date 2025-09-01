Beyond the beat: How AI is dividing the music industry

When Artificial Intelligence (AI) channels its powerful features into everyday life, it often promises to make things easier — offering tools that assist in work, learning, and even creativity.

Now, AI has stepped into the realm of music, reshaping the works of artists. What began as a series of experimental prompts is now producing viral hits, catching the attention — and concern — of artists worldwide.

British AI music creator Oliver McCann, better known as imoliver, became a breakout name after one AI-assisted track racked up more than 3 million streams. The success led indie label Hallwood Media to declare it the first record deal ever granted to an AI music creator. Despite having no formal experience in music, McCann’s rise is seen as both a personal achievement and a milestone for AI-driven creativity.

Breakthroughs in AI music

AI-generated music is not entirely new. In 2016, Sony’s Flow Machines project unveiled “Daddy’s Car,” a Beatles-style pop song created to explore the potential of science-powered composition.

The fascination grew, leading to the launch of the AI Song Contest in 2020. Teams of musicians, producers, and researchers worldwide competed with AI-composed entries. Australia’s Team Uncanny Valley won with Beautiful the World, while the U.S.-based M.O.G.I.I.7.E.D. claimed victory the following year with Listen to Your Body Choir.

In November 2022, Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), China’s largest online music platform, released "Today" — one of over 1,000 AI-generated tracks powered by its Lingyin Engine. The track alone amassed more than 100 million streams and nearly $350,000 in revenue.

In April 2023, a viral AI deepfake titled Heart on "My Sleeve" shocked the industry. Created by TikTok user Ghostwriter977, the track convincingly mimicked Drake and The Weeknd, racking up 15 million TikTok views and over 600,000 Spotify streams before being removed due to copyright concerns.

Most recently, in June 2025, the anonymous rock band Velvet Sundown — with 1.4 million monthly Spotify listeners — was revealed to be entirely AI-generated, from music and vocals to images and backstories, using Suno AI.

These breakthroughs show that AI in music is no longer just about imitation. Algorithms are achieving milestones once reserved for human artists — streaming records, revenue generation, and global reach.

A threat to traditional artists

The rise of AI music has alarmed many artists and listeners, who fear that human creativity could be overshadowed. Concerns range from copyright violations and fake vocals to the risk of artistry being devalued by algorithm-driven content.

In February 2025, more than 1,000 UK artists — including Kate Bush, Annie Lennox, Damon Albarn, Tori Amos, Billy Ocean, and Hans Zimmer — released a silent protest album titled Is This What We Want?

A year earlier, over 200 artists signed an open letter demanding that AI developers and tech companies stop using AI to exploit human-created works.

"We, the undersigned members of the artist and song writing communities, call on AI developers, tech companies, platforms and digital music services to cease the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists,” the Artist Rights Alliance wrote. The letter was signed by global stars like Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Jon Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, and Katy Perry.

In June 2024, major record labels — Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, and Warner Records — filed lawsuits through the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), accusing AI platforms Suno and Udio of copyright infringement, seeking damages of up to $150,000 per infringing work.

Not everyone sees AI as a threat. Musician and producer Thomas Dolby argued that artists should embrace AI for its creative possibilities. “Artists should adapt, innovate, and use these tools to find new forms of expression,” he said.

But skepticism persists. One commenter warned: “When the platforms change to this format… music will become soulless.”

For many, the fear is that AI could erode creativity, originality, and the essence of what makes music human.