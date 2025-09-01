Because life can give you lemons, make sure you own insurance

This Life Insurance Month, experts remind Filipinos that while optimism helps in facing life’s challenges, securing a life insurance policy is the best way to be prepared for the unexpected.

“Life can throw unexpected events — critical illness, accidents, or untimely passing. A Plan B through life insurance ensures that the lifestyle you’ve accustomed your family to enjoying stays protected,” a BDO Life representative said.

BDO Life, fully owned by the country’s leading bank, offers accessible insurance solutions at over 1,200 branches nationwide. Customers can inquire in-branch or visit the BDO Life Get a Quote page to find policies that fit their needs and budget.

Many Filipinos hesitate to buy insurance due to perceived high costs. BDO Life assures clients that policies are flexible and can start small, allowing coverage to grow alongside income and financial goals.

Filing claims is also straightforward. Policyholders may submit claims online via the BDO Life website or seek assistance at their branch of account. Customer support is available through BDO Life’s hotline at (02) 8885-4110.

With life insurance, Filipinos can safeguard their families and preserve their financial security, ensuring that when life hands them lemons, they are ready to protect their “Plan A” with a reliable Plan B.