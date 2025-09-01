Because life can give you lemons, make sure you have insurance

What’s better than making lemonade when life gives you lemons? This popular saying encourages optimism and resilience in the face of challenges. But while it’s good to remain positive amid difficulties, you can choose to be one step ahead simply by owning life insurance.

Did you know that one of the most affordable ways to secure your future and have peace of mind is to own life insurance? Yet many choose to postpone buying one and prioritize other expenses.

This Life Insurance Month, take time to know your insurance options and invest in a Plan B that will cover you and your family if and when the unexpected happens.

Start your insurance journey with BDO Life, 100 percent owned by the country’s leading bank and accessible from over 1,200 BDO branches nationwide. On your next visit to BDO, ask anyone in the branch about BDO Life and you will immediately get the help you need.

BDO Life understands how you are focused on Plan A: working hard for a comfortable life, dreaming of owning a house, traveling, raising a family, owning a business, staying healthy and many more. But when unforeseen events like critical illness, accidents, or untimely passing happen, you need a Plan B to safeguard your Plan A. With BDO Life, you can ensure that the lifestyle you’ve accustomed your family to enjoying stays protected.

Protection that fits your budget

Some hesitate to buy life insurance, thinking that it’s expensive. In truth, life insurance can adjust to your budget. You can start with a more affordable policy and increase your coverage as your income and financial needs grow.

Accessible nationwide

You can inquire about BDO Life’s wide range of Plan B solutions to support your savings, health, education, retirement and estate planning needs by visiting any BDO branch nearest you. You can also visit BDO Life’s Get a Quote webpage at bdo.com.ph/bdo-life to get life insurance quotes that fit your needs and budget.

Claims within easy reach

Filing insurance claims is also easy and convenient. Just visit BDO Life’s website to file a claim online or go to your BDO branch of account for assistance. You may also contact BDO Life’s Customer Care Hotline at (02) 8885-4110.