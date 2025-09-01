Ato, Chua clinch SEAG berths

CURRIMAO, Ilocos, Norte -- Rising stars Graziella Sophia Ato and Alexander Lawrence Chua stamped their class in the 2025 Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (PAI) National Tryouts in Open Water Swimming Championships over the weekend at the scenic Playa Tropical Resort here.

The 15-year-old Ato, a native of Raois, Vigan, Ilocos Sur and a Grade 11 student at the Great Heights Learning Center, emerged victorious in the girls’ 10,000-meter race after clocking two hours, 54 minutes, and 02.00 seconds, edging out Jade Corrine Cruz of Ilustre East Swim Club (2:54:41.40) and Jie Angela Talosig of Midsayap Pirates (2:57:04.74).

In the men’s division, 21-year-old Chua of All-Star Swim Club captured the gold medal after finishing 2:19:04.11. He outpaced Joshua Rafael Del Rio (2:19:09.13) and Palarong Pambansa standout Paolo Labanon of Ayala Harpoon Swim Club (2:19:45.91).

The top two finishers in each category automatically earned berths in the national team that will see action in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Bangkok this December.

“We extend our gratitude to all our young aspirants. Your participation is a testament of trust and confidence in the organization,” PAI secretary general Eric Buhain said.

“To the winners and SEA Games qualifiers, congratulations on your victory. With three months to go before the SEA Games, we have time to further train and prepare.”

With the win, Ato became the second teen sensation to join the national team roster. Last week, fellow 15-year-old Kyla Bulaga of Ilocos Norte qualified after surpassing the standard in the 400-meter individual medley.