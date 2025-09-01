Arado’s leadership keys PLDT victory

Kat Arado’s leadership had done wonders, helping PLDT conquer the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational following a four-set triumph over Kobe Shinwa University late Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The 27-year-old former University of the East star displayed airtight defense to tally 22 digs and 11 excellent receptions that helped the High Speed Hitters post a 21-25, 31-29, 25-22, 25-18 victory for their second consecutive title after winning the On Tour crown two weeks ago.

With that, Arado emerged as the first ever Filipino libero to win the Finals Most Valuable Player, making her the gold standard in manning the floor with intensity, leadership and precision.

“Actually, I didn’t even know that a libero could win the Finals MVP. I had no idea that it was possible,” said Arado, obviously surprised to receive the citation that serves as a reward for a job well done all season long.

“I’m really happy and, at the same time, proud of the whole team because we’ve come such a long way.”

After posting a string of quarterfinal and semifinal finishes, the High Speed Hitters had finally found the perfect mix with Arado patrolling the floor with the support of middle blockers Majoy Baron and Mika Reyes, spikers Savi Davison, Alleiah Malaluan and Kianna Dy, and setter Kim Fajardo.

Their on-court chemistry paid a handsome reward as they downed Petro Gazz in a thrilling five-set duel in the On Tour finale, boosting their morale as they head into the Invitational, where a young but skilled Japanese squad in Kobe Shinwa was confirmed to compete.

Still, the High Speed Hitters refused to be intimidated as they posted five straight victories capped by a four-set conquest of the visiting squad.

“We knew it wouldn’t be easy, especially seeing how other teams played in their previous matches. They were patient and fought hard for every point. So we knew we had to match or even exceed that level of grit and composure. I’m just really, really proud,” Arado said, adding that they will savor the sweetness of this triumph before making another title run in the Reinforced Conference in October.

“This is our real celebration. The last time we won, it didn’t feel like we could celebrate. We were still in that game mindset, like we still have more games to play so we didn’t go all out yet.”

“Now, even though I haven’t fully celebrated personally, I’m just really happy and incredibly proud.”