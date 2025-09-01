Aquino threatens to scrap P270-B flood control budget over poor allocation

Senator Bam Aquino issued a stern warning on Monday, saying he is inclined to delete the entire P270-billion flood control allocation in the proposed 2026 national budget if the funds are not properly directed to the country’s most flood-prone areas.

Speaking during the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) briefing on the 2026 National Expenditure Program (NEP), Aquino criticized what he described as the haphazard distribution of flood control funds, which he claims often follows political district lines rather than actual needs.

“If that is not corrected. Kung hindi iyon ayusin base sa talagang pinaka-flood prone areas. My inclination is to just delete the whole (flood control) budget,” he said.

Aquino’s remarks came amid ongoing scrutiny of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)’s involvement in the failed flood control projects in the country.

The task of overhauling the flood control budget now falls on incoming DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, who replaced the resigned former chief Manuel Bonoan.

“The challenge I posed to him (Bonoan) and now will be the challenge of Secretary Dizon is to come back to the Senate before the end of the budget and to come up with a real flood control budget,” Aquino said.

“Hindi iyong naka-divide based on districts, but naka-allocate based on true needs and true flooding problems,” he added.

Aquino argued that if the DPWH submits a transparent, science-based flood control plan, it could uncover billions in potential savings.

These funds, he said, could then be rechanneled to more urgent sectors such as education and healthcare.

“We know, we have our classroom problems, we have internet connectivity problems in our schools. Marami tayong problema sa eskuwelahan natin. Definitely, the education budget needs to be supported further,” he said.

The senator also called for increased funding for the Universal Healthcare Law, championed by Senator JV Ejercito, saying proper implementation remains a national priority.

Aquino has been a vocal advocate for science-based governance and has previously urged the government to work with Filipino scientists in designing integrated flood control systems.

He stressed the need to move away from “ineffective and wasteful” infrastructure projects and focus instead on climate resiliency strategies that are grounded in evidence and long-term planning.

The lawmaker also underscored the importance of investing in an integrated and scientific solution to address the causes of flooding, from infrastructure to the effects of climate change, instead of wasting billions of pesos on ineffective flood control projects.