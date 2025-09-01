'Anti-smuggling law needs fangs'

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is pushing Congress to amend the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, warning that loopholes continue to shield smugglers despite stiffer penalties meant to deter them.

In a statement to the Senate Committee on Agriculture chaired by Senator Francis Pangilinan, Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. pointed out that prosecuting agricultural smugglers remains difficult despite higher penalties and intensified crackdowns on illegal imports.

The law, signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in July 2024, was designed to impose stiffer penalties on smugglers, hoarders, and profiteers.

But Tiu Laurel said its limitations are now clear. The DA does not have direct enforcement authority under the law, leaving it dependent on other agencies for raids, seizures, and case buildup.

"“The law is a step in the right direction, but without enforcement powers, our hands are tied. We cannot fully protect our farmers and fisherfolk,” Tiu Laurel said.

He also noted that stronger inter-agency coordination is essential. He called for closer collaboration with the Bureau of Customs and the Food and Drug Administration to ensure smoother enforcement of food safety and import rules.

Another priority is the establishment of the permanent secretariat mandated by the law, which Tiu Laurel said should be led by the DA.

The secretariat is expected to institutionalize coordination among concerned agencies and streamline responses against agricultural smuggling.

Between January 2024 and July this year, the DA-Inspectorate and Enforcement unit conducted 182 operations, confiscating P3.78 billion worth of smuggled agricultural and fishery products.

In 2024 alone, seizures reached P2.8 billion, while 111 operations this year yielded P953 million worth of goods.

Tiu Laurel cited the detention of an onion importer now held at Manila City Jail as a notable legal breakthrough, with cases filed in Manila and Olongapo courts and more prosecutions expected.