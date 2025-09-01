Animal welfare advocates mark Global Dolphin Day with rally

Animal welfare advocates from Earth Island Institute Asia Pacific, the Philippine Animal Welfare Society, and other allied groups stage a protest outside the Japanese Embassy in Pasay City on Monday, 1 September 2025, to mark Global Japan Dolphin Day and demand an end to annual dolphin hunts in Taiji, Japan. Protesters displayed origami dolphins on fishing nets, which they said symbolized a vision of oceans free from slaughter and captivity. The groups also urged the public to avoid marine parks that keep wild dolphins, support ethical community-based ecotourism, and back stronger marine mammal protections in the Philippines. John Carlo Magallon

