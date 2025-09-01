Andrea Brillantes cannot smell, but opens fragrance store at BeautyCon 2025

From merely collecting perfume, actress Andrea Brillantes has already debuted her own perfume and makeup brand Lucky Beauty at the BeautyCon 2025 in SMX Convention Center Manila last week.

“Lucky Beauty’s first-ever BeautyCon booth! Thank you to everyone who dropped by,” Brillantes posted on Instagram about her visit to the Lucky Beauty pop-up store, which was dolled up to resemble her walk-in closet, complete with a rack of her actual outfits and further personalized with her pictures on walls and vanity mirror.

During the beauty convention, those who bought products from the store were treated to discounts, giveaways and free personalization of perfume bottles.

It can be recalled that in a 2022 interview with Karen Davila, Andrea disclosed about having congenital Anosmia, a rare condition that prevents her from having a sense of smell. There is not cure yet for the condition.

In her vlog for her YouTube channel, she elaborated on her condition, sharing that she could only smell rubbing alcohol but in high concentrations.

“I was born without a sense of smell, but I’m still concerned about what people would smell from me since I’m a celebrity,” she said in Filipino.

Being unable to smell also affected her sense of taste, so she prefers her food to be very flavorful so she could enjoy eating it.

“I feel like that’s why I love tasty food, that’s why I eat a lot and I’m fond of fatty food, sweets, it’s because I also lack in sense of taste,” she said in Filipino.

Such condition, however, did not stop Andrea from still being a perfume connoisseur, and she goes for those with food profiles to compensate for her lack in both sense of smell and taste.

“I like honey, milk, I don’t know the smell of warm vanilla but they told me it’s sweet, so I also like something like that,” she shared in Filipino, “I like the thought of just being embraced by chocolate — sweet but warm.”