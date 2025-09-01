Ambassador Endo joins World Peace Bell ringing to open Peace Month

Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya on Monday joined Philippine government officials and members of the diplomatic corps in the annual Ringing of the "World Peace Bell" ceremony, held at Quezon Memorial Circle to mark the start of National Peace Consciousness Month.

The event was organized by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) and brought together key peace stakeholders. Among those present were Presidential Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr., Bangsamoro Attorney General Atty. Bantuas M. Lucman, Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Carlo Sotto, and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Chief Representative Baba Takashi.

In his remarks, Ambassador Endo emphasized Japan’s dedication to the founding principles of the United Nations, which celebrates its 80th anniversary this year, highlighting Japan’s identity as a peace-loving nation.

He also underscored Japan’s ongoing contributions to international peacebuilding efforts, including its support for peace and development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Ambassador Endo called for unity among key stakeholders in pursuing a shared, forward-looking vision for lasting peace. He reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to working “hand-in-hand and side-by-side” with the Philippines toward a more peaceful and prosperous future for the region and beyond.

The World Peace Bell is rung every Sept. 1 in the Philippines to commemorate the start of National Peace Consciousness Month, which promotes public awareness and engagement in peacebuilding efforts nationwide.