2 more generals under PHAU

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) has placed two more police generals under its Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit (PHAU), according to a resolution released Monday.

In a statement, Napolcom said that the newly adopted resolution moved Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz, the Soccsksargen Police Regional Director, and Brig. Gen. William Segun, the acting director of the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG), to the unit.

The Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit is an administrative body that temporarily holds personnel who are not in an operational post.

Macapaz was earlier placed under preventive suspension by the commission after a witness in the missing cockfighters case accused him of obstruction of justice during his time as director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

The reason for Segun’s reassignment from the Highway Patrol Group was not immediately clear.

The Napolcom also announced several other key leadership changes.

Lt. Gen. Bernard Banac was named acting deputy chief for administration, making him the PNP’s second-in-command. In other confirmations, Maj. Gen. Robert Alexander A. Morico II was named acting director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, while Maj. Gen. Anthony A. Aberin was confirmed as Regional Director of the National Capital Region Police Office.

The resolution, signed by Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor Remulla and other Napolcom officials, “reflects Napolcom’s continuing exercise of its power of control over the PNP, aimed at ensuring strong leadership, efficient command, and effective law enforcement across the country,” the commission said in a statement.