Zamboanga buy-bust results in big-time haul

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Authorities seized 89 kilograms of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P605.2 million and arrested three men during a drug bust Sunday.

The operation was conducted in Barangay Rio Hondo by operatives from the Police Drug Enforcement Group in Zamboanga Peninsula (SOU-9), said Police Regional Office 9 acting regional director P/Brig Gen Eleazar P. Matta.

Police identified the suspects as Baser Sarail Onggo of Isabela City, Basilan; John Michael Tagayan Mosquera and Addil Alshareif Arajil, both of Zamboanga City.

Matta said the three were considered “high-value individuals” operating in Zamboanga City and the provinces of Basilan, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay.

Authorities found the shabu packed in Chinese tea bags inside four ice chests. They also seized a Nissan Livina and a Toyota car believed to have been used in the operation.

The latest bust adds to a series of significant drug seizures in Zamboanga City this month. In August alone, police have confiscated a total of 73 kilograms of shabu worth over P496 million in three separate operations.

Last 19 August, authorities arrested two high-value dealers and seized 67 kilograms of shabu and on 18 August, a former soldier was arrested with 4 kilograms of the drug.

Meantime, two suspects were caught with 2 kilograms of shabu last 15 August.