Xpander gets sharper looks, smarter features

The Mitsubishi Xpander has been a familiar sight on Philippine roads, winning over buyers who want space and a touch of style in a small MPV. Now, the 2026 model has arrived, carrying a refreshed design and features aimed at keeping it ahead of the pack.

The Xpander shows off a new grille and bumper arrangement. The satin chrome strip now runs across the sharper daytime running lights, making the MPV look wider and more planted. Lower aero blades link the bumper and side air dams for a more dynamic effect, and new 10-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels round off the updates.

The Xpander Cross gets an even more rugged makeover. Its new trapezoidal grille and upright stance borrow cues from Mitsubishi’s Triton pickup and Xforce SUV. Vertical guards front and rear add a protective look, while redesigned wheels and bumpers enhance its SUV vibe. With 225 mm of ground clearance — the highest in its class — the Cross keeps its edge on rough city roads and flood-prone streets.

The horizontal dashboard layout is familiar but improved. The standard Xpander sticks with a black theme, this time with stitched and soft-touch panels. The Cross adds more flair with burgundy-and-black trim and leather seats treated with Mitsubishi’s Heat Guard coating to help deflect cabin heat. Both models get a redesigned steering wheel, an 8-inch digital instrument panel adapted from the Xforce and Montero Sport, and a larger 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

That new screen now shows information such as pitch and roll angles, plus an altimeter — novelties in an MPV, though unlikely to see real off-road use. Also new is a multi-view monitor. The GLS and Cross variants feature a 360-degree camera with 3D imaging and multiple viewing angles, while the entry-level GLX still comes with a reverse camera and guidelines.

Mitsubishi also made a significant change under the skin. For the first time, the Xpander GLS is equipped with Active Yaw Control. Previously offered only on the Cross, the system works with stability control to keep the vehicle on its intended line and add confidence during cornering. All variants also retain stability control as standard. A simple but practical touch is the addition of a proper headrest for the second-row center seat.

Pricing for the updated range starts at P1.099 million. With the sharper design, stronger safety package, and more connected cabin, the 2026 Mitsubishi Xpander looks set to continue its run as one of the country’s most popular family MPVs.