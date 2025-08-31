WPS docu ignites youth resolve on sovereignty

The documentary ‘Food Delivery: Fresh From the West Philippine Sea’, now showing in select cinemas, has left a powerful impression on Gen Z audiences, sparking raw emotions and proving that the youth are no longer indifferent to the issue of the contested waters.

Directed by Baby Ruth Villarama, the film follows the struggles of fishermen Arnel Satam and Ozman Pumicpic, whose families and livelihoods rely on the Scarborough Shoal but who are constantly driven away by Chinese maritime forces.

According to Dr. Jose Antonio Goitia, chairman emeritus of various civic organizations, the true success of the documentary lies not in ticket sales or formal reviews but in the genuine reactions of its viewers.

He described how the screening he attended turned into an awakening for the young audience. “You could feel the tension rise as scenes of harassment at sea and the struggles of Filipino fishermen unfolded on screen,” he said.

During a recent block screening at Trinoma Mall in Quezon City, organized by Chairman Herbert Martinez of Blessed Movement, Goitia recalled how students leaned forward in disbelief, whispering, shaking their heads in anger. When the lights came back on, silence gave way to urgent questions.

“What are we doing about this?” one young man asked, his voice breaking. Another echoed, “Why are we letting them get away with this?”

Goitia said these were not words of apathy but of awakening. “You can see it in their eyes. They are not just angry, they are ready. They refuse to remain passive. They know this fight is not just about territory, it is about justice,” he said.

He emphasized that outrage quickly grew into resolve. “Many young people stood up and spoke, saying they had a duty to act, to spread awareness, to speak the truth, to stand against lies. One student leader put it simply: ‘We can’t just rely on others to fight this battle. This is our fight too.’”

Reflecting on the event, Goitia said: “We are witnessing history in the making. The so-called apathy of the youth is gone. What we see now is a generation unafraid to speak, unafraid to challenge lies, and unafraid to defend our nation’s dignity.”

For many, the documentary became more than just a film. It became a mirror, forcing young Filipinos to confront reality — the suffering of fishermen, violations of sovereignty, and the propaganda clouding the truth. At the same time, it became a spark that lit a fire of purpose and justice.

Goitia closed with a challenge to the nation: “This is not simply about the sea. It is about who we are as Filipinos. And now that the youth are awake, I call on every Filipino to rise with them. Let their courage inspire us to act, to speak, and to defend what is rightfully ours. The fight for the West Philippine Sea is not tomorrow’s battle. It is today’s responsibility. And as long as our young people carry this fire in their hearts, I will never lose hope that our nation’s dignity will prevail.”