Why Gerald Anderson feels pressured

“As an actor, it was more difficult because you know the pressure you’re bringing as more people can relate as they went through the same experience. It inspires me more to do better with what I do,” Anderson said in a recent interview.

The action-drama royalty entered as a director for the action-filled 1 vs. 100 fight scenes while revealing more scam-like money lending schemes, human trafficking and employment fraud.

“Never did I think that I would become a director and at the same time, I didn’t aspire to be an actor. But when an opportunity that is so good is handed to you, I try my best to learn from our directors. My respect for them went higher because it’s not an easy job. I enjoyed my experience and I’ve learned a lot in this whole process,” he said.

One of the series’ directors, FM Reyes, praised Gerald as an actor and director.

“Working with Gerald, he is very generous. Kapag binigyan mo siya ng konsepto (if you feed him with a concept) he will work and contribute more. Nakatutok ako sa (I am focused on) characterization kaya tinitingnan ko kung ‘yung katrabaho ko ay brilliant enough to get all the instructions and I’m impressed with him. That kind of attitude makes it easier to work with him.”

In the second season, new cast members will be introduced, such as Barbie Imperial, Binsoy Namoca, Dylan Yturralde, Eric Fructuoso, Joel Saracho, Junjun Quintana, Kolette Madelo, Lei Ang, Manuel Chua, Mel Martinez, Melissa Mendez, Reign Parani, Simon Ibarra, Zeppi Borromeo and River Joseph.

Kathryn-James collab announcement nets 3.5 million views

With bated breath, fans waited for Kathryn Bernardo’s next teleserye and when it was announced it would be with James Reid, what it created on social media is seemingly unparalleled frenzy as the announcement earned over 3.5 million total views in 24 hours.