Why Gerald Anderson feels pressured

Gerald Anderson promises more action in the second season of ABS-CBN crime action-drama Sins of the Father, more so now that he is tackling the series not only as an actor but also as a director.
“As an actor, it was more difficult because you know the pressure you’re bringing as more people can relate as they went through the same experience. It inspires me more to do better with what I do,” Anderson said in a recent interview.
The action-drama royalty entered as a director for the action-filled 1 vs. 100 fight scenes while revealing more scam-like money lending schemes, human trafficking and employment fraud.
“Never did I think that I would become a director and at the same time, I didn’t aspire to be an actor. But when an opportunity that is so good is handed to you, I try my best to learn from our directors. My respect for them went higher because it’s not an easy job. I enjoyed my experience and I’ve learned a lot in this whole process,” he said.
One of the series’ directors, FM Reyes, praised Gerald as an actor and director.
“Working with Gerald, he is very generous. Kapag binigyan mo siya ng konsepto (if you feed him with a concept) he will work and contribute more. Nakatutok ako sa (I am focused on) characterization kaya tinitingnan ko kung ‘yung katrabaho ko ay brilliant enough to get all the instructions and I’m impressed with him. That kind of attitude makes it easier to work with him.”
In the second season, new cast members will be introduced, such as Barbie Imperial, Binsoy Namoca, Dylan Yturralde, Eric Fructuoso, Joel Saracho, Junjun Quintana, Kolette Madelo, Lei Ang, Manuel Chua, Mel Martinez, Melissa Mendez, Reign Parani, Simon Ibarra, Zeppi Borromeo and River Joseph.
Kathryn-James collab announcement nets 3.5 million views
With bated breath, fans waited for Kathryn Bernardo’s next teleserye and when it was announced it would be with James Reid, what it created on social media is seemingly unparalleled frenzy as the announcement earned over 3.5 million total views in 24 hours.
Coming from different love teams, KathNiel for Bernardo and JaDine for Reid, the pairing is now dubbed by netizens as the “crossover of all crossovers.”
Bernardo admitted she didn’t see herself working with Reid.
“I didn’t expect it. Maybe James didn’t expect it either. Who would have thought that after so many years, with us being part of different love teams, now he’s making a comeback too? It shows that anything is possible. It excites us,” Bernardo said in an interview with TV Patrol.
Although Bernardo did not provide any minute details about their teleserye’s title, plot and cast members, she gave a hint about what viewers can expect as they begin taping next week.
“This is very refreshing. I love the concept of this series. Out of all the stories that were presented, this one was something that I really wanted to do because it’s not just about a love story. It’s about friendship, family, and women,” she said.
The teleserye announcement was revealed on Friday, 29 August, four days after we wrote about it in our column last Monday, 25 August. The announcement came via a video showing Bernardo and Reid’s undeniable chemistry as they posed for cute photos for their look test.
The project marks Bernardo and Reid’s first time working together in a series. This also serves as their comeback ABS-CBN teleserye since Bernardo’s 2 Good 2 Be True in 2022, and Reid’s Till I Met You in 2016.
Where na U, Gretchen Barretto?
Rumors of late center on Gretchen Barretto’s unconfirmed whereabouts.
There is an increasingly intriguing story about where she could have been now.
It was rumored that in July, she was blocked from leaving when she appeared at the airport, but later managed to fly to Australia.
Another rumor said she left for the US.
This came almost right on the heels of the issuance of the Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against Barretto and other implicated personalities in the lost sabungeros case.
Barretto, with seeming vehemence, denied any participation in the missing sabungeros.