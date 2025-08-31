Weatherproof ways for charging your EV safely

If you drive an EV in the Philippines, you already know how fast the weather can change. One moment, it’s scorching hot. The next are pouring for days. That kind of quick weather change makes a simple question, whether it is safe to charge when it’s very hot or raining hard, feel complicated.

ACMobility says yes, as long as you follow a few basics and use the right equipment. Here’s their advice, plus what they’re doing on the ground to keep stations safe.

Start with a quick check before you go. Use the Evro app to find nearby public chargers and see which ones are actually available. The app pulls in more than 240 Department of Energy-registered stations nationwide, shows live status, and lets you manage a session and pay in one place. It’s a small step that saves time, especially when the weather turns on you mid-drive.

Know your car’s rules. Your owner’s manual spells out proper charging procedures, compatible plugs, and built-in safeguards. Read those basics and you’ll avoid easy mistakes. If your vehicle just went through floodwater, don’t rush to plug in.

Check for signs of water in the charging port, undercarriage, or cabin, and pay attention to any battery warnings. On the other hand, extreme heat can also stress a battery. After a long, hot run, let the car cool a bit before charging. If something feels off, get it checked by an authorized technician first.