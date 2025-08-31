Weatherproof ways for charging your EV safely

If you drive an EV in the Philippines, you already know how fast the weather can change. One moment, it’s scorching hot. The next are pouring for days. That kind of quick weather change makes a simple question, whether it is safe to charge when it’s very hot or raining hard, feel complicated.
ACMobility says yes, as long as you follow a few basics and use the right equipment. Here’s their advice, plus what they’re doing on the ground to keep stations safe.
Start with a quick check before you go. Use the Evro app to find nearby public chargers and see which ones are actually available. The app pulls in more than 240 Department of Energy-registered stations nationwide, shows live status, and lets you manage a session and pay in one place. It’s a small step that saves time, especially when the weather turns on you mid-drive.
Know your car’s rules. Your owner’s manual spells out proper charging procedures, compatible plugs, and built-in safeguards. Read those basics and you’ll avoid easy mistakes. If your vehicle just went through floodwater, don’t rush to plug in.
Check for signs of water in the charging port, undercarriage, or cabin, and pay attention to any battery warnings. On the other hand, extreme heat can also stress a battery. After a long, hot run, let the car cool a bit before charging. If something feels off, get it checked by an authorized technician first.
Use the correct charger and connector. Adapters and extension cords might seem convenient, but they can overheat and become a fire risk. Public stations generally offer two types of charging. AC chargers go up to 22 kW and are the most common. Depending on your car’s onboard charger and battery size, a top-up from 20 to 80 percent can take several hours. DC fast chargers deliver more power for quicker stops.
ACMobility’s network includes 60 kW and 120 kW fast chargers at multiple sites, and even 240 kW and 480 kW units at the Corinthian Carpark in Makati for short, high-power sessions. Connector types differ, too. On ACMobility sites, AC typically supports Type 2 and GB/T, while DC fast charging uses CCS2. If you’re unsure, register your car in the Evro ap,p and it will show which plugs work for your model and where to find them.
Set up with care, especially in wet conditions. Park straight, look around, and inspect the charger for anything unusual, like damage or vandalism. Lay the cable so no one trips, and keep it out of puddles and walkways as best you can. Once everything looks normal and clicks into place, you’re good to go.
If anything weird happens while charging, step back. Sparks, odd noises, or error messages are your cue to stop. Don’t yank the plug. End the session in the app if you can, move away from the car, and report the issue to the site’s support team or emergency services. If needed, cut power at the source only when it’s safe to do so.
ACMobility says safety is baked into the build and upkeep of its network. The company follows DOE and DTI requirements along with international guidelines when it installs and maintains stations. Sites get inspected at least twice a year, with extra checks when needed.
Bottom line: charging in bad weather is fine when you plan a little, follow your car’s guidance, and stick to proper chargers. Rain or heat doesn’t have to stall your day. It just means paying attention to the basics and using the tools already in your pocket.