VinFast VF 5 offers Filipinos a practical first EV

Electric vehicles are steadily becoming part of everyday life in the Philippines, and one of the models leading the charge is the VinFast VF 5. The compact electric crossover from Vietnam has begun carving out its own space in the local market, appealing to first-time buyers, young families, and tech-savvy drivers who want to go electric without breaking the bank.

The VF 5 is part of VinFast’s global lineup but has found particular resonance in Philippine cities where small size and efficiency matter. At just under four meters long, the VF 5 feels tailored to Metro Manila conditions. It can slip through traffic, squeeze into mall parking slots, and still carry enough presence with its SUV-inspired stance. Despite its small footprint, the cabin offers a surprising amount of space, with enough room to keep daily commutes comfortable and flexible cargo space for errands or weekend trips.

What makes the VF 5 stand out is how it balances practicality with accessibility. Rising fuel prices and tighter emissions rules have made many Filipinos more open to alternatives, and the VF 5’s all-electric setup removes fuel expenses completely. Maintenance needs are also fewer compared to gas-powered cars. On top of that, it qualifies for zero excise tax under the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, trimming down its overall cost of ownership. VinFast is even offering free charging at its V-GREEN stations nationwide until 2027, giving new owners a further push to make the switch.