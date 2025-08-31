VinFast VF 5 offers Filipinos a practical first EV

Electric vehicles are steadily becoming part of everyday life in the Philippines, and one of the models leading the charge is the VinFast VF 5. The compact electric crossover from Vietnam has begun carving out its own space in the local market, appealing to first-time buyers, young families, and tech-savvy drivers who want to go electric without breaking the bank.
The VF 5 is part of VinFast’s global lineup but has found particular resonance in Philippine cities where small size and efficiency matter. At just under four meters long, the VF 5 feels tailored to Metro Manila conditions. It can slip through traffic, squeeze into mall parking slots, and still carry enough presence with its SUV-inspired stance. Despite its small footprint, the cabin offers a surprising amount of space, with enough room to keep daily commutes comfortable and flexible cargo space for errands or weekend trips.
What makes the VF 5 stand out is how it balances practicality with accessibility. Rising fuel prices and tighter emissions rules have made many Filipinos more open to alternatives, and the VF 5’s all-electric setup removes fuel expenses completely. Maintenance needs are also fewer compared to gas-powered cars. On top of that, it qualifies for zero excise tax under the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, trimming down its overall cost of ownership. VinFast is even offering free charging at its V-GREEN stations nationwide until 2027, giving new owners a further push to make the switch.
The VF 5 is powered by a 100 kW motor producing 134 horsepower and 135 Nm of torque. That’s more than enough for city driving and even the occasional expressway trip. On a full charge, it can travel up to 326 kilometers based on NEDC standards. That figure makes it practical not only for weekday commutes but also for weekend getaways to nearby provinces without the anxiety of finding a charger mid-trip. For busier schedules, the car also supports fast charging, with the battery able to jump from 10 to 70 percent in about half an hour.
It also comes with a level of tech and safety that Filipino buyers increasingly look for in a new car. An 8-inch touchscreen supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while keyless entry, push-start ignition, and cruise control come standard. Safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, blind-spot monitoring, hill-start assist, and a reinforced frame — all features that make it a strong option for younger families and daily commuters alike.
Design also plays a big role in its appeal. Bold lines, sharp proportions, and a lively front fascia give it a youthful personality. Buyers can even opt for two-tone paint finishes, adding a more personal and fashionable touch that resonates with younger motorists.
The car’s target market is broad but clear. VinFast positions it as a smart choice for first-time car buyers, urban professionals who want something agile but modern, and eco-conscious drivers ready to shift away from traditional gasoline engines. For many, the VF 5 represents a way to enter the EV space without stepping too far out of familiar territory.
The VF 5’s growing presence also reflects a larger trend in Philippine mobility. Charging infrastructure is expanding, government incentives are in place, and public awareness of EVs has grown noticeably in recent years. What was once considered futuristic is now becoming a practical option, and cars like the VF 5 are easing that transition.
VinFast, a subsidiary of Vietnam’s Vingroup, has global ambitions, with exports reaching the United States and Europe. But in the Philippines, its focus is on building a reputation as a brand that can deliver stylish yet accessible electric vehicles for daily use. The VF 5 may be compact, but it carries a larger message that EVs can be approachable, affordable and designed for the way Filipinos actually live.