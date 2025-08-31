Vargas urges DPWH to align flood control projects with QC plan

Former Quezon City Novaliches District House Representative, now District 5 Councilor Alfred Vargas, on Sunday urged the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to align its flood mitigation projects with those of local governments to better address the city’s perennial flooding problem.

As chair of the City Council’s Committee on Disaster Risk Reduction, Vargas said Saturday’s floods should serve as a wake-up call for everyone to stay prepared and vigilant.

“Grabe ang nangyari sa QC nitong Sabado. Five days worth of rain in just one hour, which is close to Ondoy level. This is a clear and vicious sign of the effects of global warming. We should be more alert and more prepared. Huwag tayong magpabaya,” Vargas said.

He added that national agencies must work closely with local governments to avoid worsening the situation. “But this should also remind the national government, through the DPWH, that it needs to coordinate if not align its flood control projects, including the declogging of drainages on national roads, with the local government,” Vargas stressed.

The councilor underscored the need for proper coordination between national agencies and LGUs. “We need to immediately institute close, respectful and transparent relationship between local governments and the DPWH,” he said.

“Mas madali sanang humupa ang baha at hindi na sana umabot sa lagpas tao sa ibang lugar kung maayos at consistent ang declogging ng existing drainage system ng QC. Pagtulungan agad ng local and national governments para mas mabilis matapos,” he explained.

Vargas pointed out that Quezon City cannot shoulder the total cost of implementing its 2023 Drainage Master Plan, which requires about P27 billion. The plan, crafted with detailed studies and proposals, includes water retention ponds, increased pipe and culvert capacity, channel dredging, waste reduction in waterways through netting, detention basins, and rain harvesting systems.

“The national government must provide additional funds not only for declogging drainages but for major dredging of our rivers, tributaries and waterways. Kailangan ng lungsod ang tulong ng national government,” Vargas said.

He added that the City Council will soon file a measure adopting the QC Drainage Master Plan as the official design and implementation guide for all flood control projects in the city, whether local or national.

Vargas also reminded residents to do their part. “At panghuli, kailangan ng disiplina sa pagtatapon ng ating basura. Please lang, mga ka-QC! We still have several typhoons expected this year. Must we all suffer needlessly?” he said.