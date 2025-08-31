Tulfo backs independent body to probe flood control project mess

Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Vice Chair Senator Erwin Tulfo became the latest senator to express support for an independent investigative body to look into alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

"I think that is the right thing to do — an independent group composed of the church, academe, youth representatives, retired justices, and other sectors that should be part of it," Tulfo said in an interview.

He explained that lawmakers should not lead the independent probe as there are names also being linked to the anomalous flood control projects.

The senator also pointed out the possible challenge of summoning fellow legislators to the Blue Ribbon Committee hearings, as they could invoke “inter-parliamentary courtesy.”

Tulfo said that without the independent investigative body, only contractors and officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) would likely appear and be grilled during the hearings.

He added that the independent body should determine who are involved and who should face charges of plunder, graft, bribery, and other appropriate penalties — especially if the mastermind of the scheme turns out to be a legislator or public official.

The Blue Ribbon Committee is scheduled to hold its hearing on the flood control project mess on Monday, 1 September.