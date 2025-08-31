Toy of pukpuk technique captures the scene

The term pukpuk refers to the process of hammering designs into metal sheets, commonly seen in Catholic religious relics — from the intricate details on the crowns of statues of the Virgin Mary and the saints to the ornate surfaces of carosas (religious processional sleds).

“I believe that pukpuk art plays a huge part in our identity as Filipinos,” Buenabajo said. “It reflects the richness of Philippine culture, especially since most of us are Catholics.”

“I was raised in a Catholic family and remain active in my parish,” he added. “I’ve always been fascinated by carosas, crowns, and vestments used during church celebrations, especially during Holy Week.”

As an artist, his deep interest in the craft laid the foundation for his creative philosophy — focusing on ensembles and embellishments that pay homage to Filipino roots through meticulous surface design and fabric manipulation.

Buenabajo revisited his passion for pukpuk art in his graduation collection titled Vestimentum under the Fashion Design and Merchandising (FDM) Program of De La Salle–College of Saint Benilde. This series of corsetry and avant-garde pieces was later featured at Rampa Manila.

Recently, Art Toys PH, a premier collective and platform for Filipino artists and collectors, invited Buenabajo to participate in the 2025 Modern and Contemporary Art Festival (MoCAF) — a dynamic showcase of modern and cutting-edge artistic expressions.

“I’ve always wanted to explore different media and materials, so when Art Toys PH reached out to me, I immediately said yes,” he recalled.

For his first art toy, Buenabajo chose to blend the elegance of pukpuk metalwork with contemporary self-expression.

Titled Liwanag: The Listener of Stories, the piece features Liwanag, a modern celestial maiden made of acrylic, crowned with a brass pukpuk halo reminiscent of the sun’s radiant rays.

“Her piercings, beaded top, and sheer iridescent resin cover-up express bold individuality, while the Sinag crown — with its cross, metal and rhinestones — honors tradition with a sharp, modern edge,” he explained.

Evocative of a saint’s statue, Liwanag also wears a pair of headphones — a subtle yet striking nod to modernity.

“I made sure my first sculpture carried a piece of my story — music has always been part of my creative process,” Buenabajo shared. “I listen as I design. I let the rhythm shape form and feeling.”

Liwanag: The Listener of Stories serves as a reminder—to both the artist and his audience — that even in life’s most challenging moments, no one is ever truly alone.

“Sometimes, we think our emotions go unheard. But in reality, someone is silently listening, cheering us on as we face our struggles,” he added.

The piece was made available for purchase during MoCAF. For Buenabajo, the opportunity to translate his passion for fashion and pukpuk craft into a new medium and community was both exciting and fulfilling.

“Incorporating Filipino heritage into our work is essential — not just to promote our culture but to explore innovative applications of traditional techniques,” he emphasized.

“And yes,” he concluded, “I’m very excited to present not just garments, but more art toys in the future.”