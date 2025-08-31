Tobi marks 60 years, expects resurgence

TMI Food Processing Development Inc. (TMIFPDI), maker of the well-loved Tobi brand, celebrated its six decades in the Philippine snack manufacturing industry on Friday in Pasay City, underscoring how family-owned businesses can thrive by combining tradition with innovation.

Founded in 1965 as a small-scale nut repacking venture in Sta. Ana, Manila, TMIFPDI has since expanded into a large-scale operation that supplies not only retail markets but also industrial clients, fast-food chains, hotels, supermarkets, and airline commissaries. Its growth reflects how homegrown players can scale up into major suppliers in the highly competitive food and beverage sector.

“Purpose has become our North Star — always driving us with that deep sense of meaning and a commitment to making a positive impact on the world and not just thinking about financial success,” TMIFPDI president Henderson Go said.

Residents as employees

The company, which relocated its operations to Parañaque in 1980, now employs over 500 residents in Barangay San Dionisio. Beyond profitability, its leaders emphasize long-term sustainability, reinvestment in technology, and steady product innovation as pillars of growth.

“As we do business in the manufacturing, we are refined by time, always incorporating lessons learned, adopting new technologies, and continuously optimizing operations to enhance our efficiency, quality and the satisfaction of our customers,” Go added.

Founder Andres Go said the company’s legacy lies not only in expanding the Tobi brand but also in instilling a multi-generational business philosophy centered on purpose and resilience.