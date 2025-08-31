Telco firm eyes sustainable internet connectivity to power remote schools

Telecommunications company Globe has partnered with the nonprofit unconnected.org to provide internet access to remote and underserved schools across the Philippines.

The partnership, formalized during Globe’s Innovania 2025 technology and innovation summit, aims to bridge the digital divide and ensure students in hard-to-reach areas have access to quality education.

Under the agreement, schools will receive satellite-based internet services and infrastructure to support digital learning.

Gerhard Tan, Globe’s senior director and head of Technology Strategy & Innovations, called the project a "testament to Globe’s commitment to sustainable connectivity and digital inclusion."

"Connectivity is not just about technology; it’s about equity," Tan said. "We believe that bringing the internet to these schools will unlock opportunities and inspire a future where no student is left behind.”

For unconnected.org, a global nonprofit that focuses on connecting communities excluded from the digital economy, the collaboration represents a shared mission of digital equity.

"No digital poverty, that’s the heart of this partnership," said Engr. Benjz Gerard Sevilla, country general manager of unconnected.org. "By leveraging each other’s strengths, we can drive meaningful connectivity to rural schools and disadvantaged communities, giving students opportunities that only connectivity can provide."

The partnership will focus on rolling out community networks that provide students with access to e-learning platforms and online resources. It also aims to help teachers improve their methods and access updated content.

Beyond the classroom, the initiative seeks to open doors to economic opportunities, digital marketplaces, and public services for the wider community.