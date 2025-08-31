Suspects in Cubao man’s slay apprehended

Police have arrested two suspects in the killing of a 35-year-old man whose body was found inside a hotel room last week.

The victim was discovered on Thursday by a hotel bellhop on Annapolis Street in Barangay E. Rodriguez, Cubao.

He was found lying on his back, with his hands and feet bound, according to Police Maj. Jennifer Gannaban, public information officer for the Quezon City Police District.

The suspects, ages 20 and 35, were arrested after police used hotel security footage that showed them leaving the victim’s room.

The younger suspect was arrested Friday, while his accomplice was apprehended Saturday.

According to Gannaban, the motive for the crime was theft. The suspects allegedly took the victim’s laptop, cellphone and motorcycle.

Police said the 20-year-old suspect, identified as alias “James,” was in a four-to-five-month relationship with the victim. The second suspect was a friend of “James” and did not know the victim.

The second suspect admitted to police that the two had planned to rob the man, but killed him when he resisted. The victim was strangled before his hands and feet were tied, Gannaban said.

The suspects will face charges of robbery with homicide and carnapping. Police are still awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.