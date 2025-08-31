Substandard solar lights, panels seized in Bulacan

Obando, Bulacan – Authorities seized substandard solar lights and panels worth P357,000 in an operation conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) at KK-SKY Consumer Goods Trading in Barangay Panghulo on 28 August 2025.

According to the CIDG Bulacan Field Unit, the law enforcement operation was carried out for violation of Republic Act No. 7394, or the Consumer Act of the Philippines. The initiative was part of Oplan Olea and led to the arrest of two suspects and the confiscation of alleged illicit solar products.

The suspects, identified as Mary and Angel, both employees of the store, were apprehended while selling and trading substandard solar lights and panels.

CIDG stressed that the State is mandated to protect consumers from unsafe products, promote general welfare, and ensure proper standards for business and industry. The agency further emphasized that consumer protection includes safeguarding the public against unreasonable risks of injury from hazardous goods.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) confirmed that the seized products were substandard and unsafe for public use.

The arrested individuals will face charges before the National Prosecution Service for violating Article 10 (Injurious, Dangerous and Unsafe Products) and Article 18 (Prohibited Acts) of the Consumer Act.