Singtel report cites Globe‑backed social startups

Two Globe-backed Philippine startups made the telecommunication company proud by getting featured in the Singtel Group Future Makers (SGFM) 2025 Impact Report, a regional review celebrating 10 years of tech-driven social innovation.

Virtualahan, the pioneering social enterprise in the country’s disability space, and The Spark Project, which assists entrepreneurs in building sustainable ventures, were featured in the report for addressing community needs while enabling business growth through technology.

SGFM has become a regional platform supporting 85 start-ups through grants, mentorship and ecosystem access, benefiting over 24 million people across 11 countries through initiatives in education, healthcare, mental health, environment, agriculture, waste management and inclusion.

Andrew Buay, vice president for Group Sustainability at Singtel, said, “We will focus on working with alumni ventures to help drive their expansion and build stronger collaboration.”

Virtualahan first gained recognition as one of the startups that won the Globe Future Makers (GFM) in 2017, while The Spark Project partnered with Globe for GFM 2019. Both later represented the Philippines for the regional SGFM network.

GFM provides the startups with essential resources such as mentorship, marketing assistance, and networking opportunities. The program aims to cultivate an ecosystem of social innovators who leverage technology to create positive change, aligning with the Singtel Group of Companies’ broader social innovation initiatives across the Asia-Pacific region.

“Through our partnership with SGFM, we had the opportunity to support Filipino social enterprises in their journey to expand their impact and contribute to positive change in the communities they serve,” Yoly Crisanto, Globe chief sustainability and corporate communications officer, said.