Seven passengers safe as plane makes emergency landing

Seven passengers, including the pilot, were unharmed after a SKY PASADA aircraft made an emergency landing in Barangay District 1 of this town on Sunday, 31 August.

Police reported that the aircraft, with Tail No. RP-C1018, was forced to land in a vacant lot after experiencing mechanical failure.

The plane was carrying passengers identified as Dante Cabaldo, Floremia Cabaldo, Rogelio Lagula, Perfecta Jacinto, Olegario Cortes, and Norberto Centeno, all residents of Divilacan, Isabela.

According to the initial investigation by the Reina Mercedes Police Station, pilot Capt. Alito Getalaga opted for an emergency landing to ensure the safety of those on board.

The aircraft had departed from Cauayan City Airport and was en route to Maconacon, Isabela.

Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries were recorded. Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.