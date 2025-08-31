Senators welcome appointment of Dizon as new DPWH chief

Senators on Sunday, 31 August, welcomed the designation of Transport Secretary Vince Dizon as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) chief following the resignation of its former head, Sec. Manuel Bonoan.

On Sunday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced he accepted the resignation of Bonoan amid issues surrounding anomalous flood control projects across the country.

In a statement, Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said Marcos made both a hard decision and a good choice in appointing Dizon to replace Bonoan.

"I have watched and followed Vince Dizon’s indefatigable, almost daily effort to solve the numerous problems that beset the transportation sector. I can only wish him Godspeed and, more importantly, good health," Lacson added.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Senator JV Ejercito quipped that Dizon would need a "miracle" to turn around the embattled DPWH.

"Sec. Dizon will be facing a very challenging [and] daunting task of restoring faith of the public in the scandal-ridden DPWH," Ejercito said.

"I wish him well & all the luck because he would need lots of it," he added.

For Senator Erwin Tulfo, the leadership of Dizon could be a good start for the DPWH "to be completely free from corruption issues."

"Sec. Vince has only been in the [Department of Transportation] for six months, and we have already seen how he acts. When there's a complaint, he doesn't delay, he acts immediately. That's the kind of leadership we need now," Tulfo said.

"With the amount of information coming out about anomalies in flood control projects, we need a secretary who is aggressive and doesn't sleep on evidence. There should be immediate action, not excuses," he added.

Under the leadership of Dizon, Tulfo said he hopes the collusion among contractors, some DPWH officials, and other government officials "will be put to an end."

Senator Joel Villanueva, on the other hand, said he is confident Dizon's appointment "will play a pivotal role in cleaning the [DPWH]."

"His no-nonsense approach to governance as Transportation Secretary will be crucial in his new appointment, especially with the full trust and confidence of the President," Villanueva added.

Before serving as the Transport secretary under Marcos from February to September, Dizon also served as former President Rodrigo Duterte's adviser on flagship programs and projects, deputy chief implementer of the National Action Plan Against Covid-19, and president and CEO of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

'Regrettable'

While other senators welcomed the appointment of Dizon, Senator Jinggoy Estrada, meanwhile, could not help but express his regrets for Bonoan.

"It’s regrettable that Sec. Manuel Bonoan, who rose from the ranks in the DPWH, had to leave the post when the department is enmeshed in questionable projects," Estrada said.

"His experience has been valuable in overseeing critical infrastructure projects aimed at spurring development and improving the lives of our people," he added.

Bonoan first served as acting secretary of the DPWH from February to July 2007 during former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo's administration.

In 2022, he led the agency, succeeding acting secretary Roger Mercado.