Senate vows full support for DPWH reforms as Dizon takes helm

The Senate on Sunday pledged its full backing for long-overdue reforms in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) as Secretary Vince Dizon officially assumes leadership of the agency.

Senate President Francis Joseph “Chiz” Escudero expressed confidence in Dizon’s capability to confront the deep-seated issues within the DPWH, particularly corruption and inefficiency in project implementation.

“We wish Sec. Vince Dizon, well and pray for his success as he takes on the formidable task of leading the DPWH,” Escudero said. “The challenges before him are immense — but so is the opportunity to institute long-overdue reforms in the agency.”

Escudero noted that Dizon’s hands-on style and fresh perspective positioned him well to address institutional problems and confront the deeply entrenched problems that have long plagued the DPWH.

The Senate chief stressed that eradicating corruption is just the beginning.

“Rooting out corruption is just the first step, because equally important is ensuring that all DPWH projects serve their purpose and truly improve the lives of our countrymen,” he said.

Escudero assured that the Senate stands ready to collaborate with the executive branch in pursuing reforms that promote “transparency, efficiency, and public accountability.”

Dizon was appointed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. following his acceptance of former Secretary Manuel Bonoan’s resignation.

According to Palace, Dizon’s mandate includes conducting a sweeping review of the department and leading efforts to ensure that infrastructure projects are delivered with integrity under the "Bagong Pilipinas” governance agenda.

Other senators have also welcomed support for the leadership transition at the DPWH.

Senator Erwin Tulfo described DPWH’s new leadership a “promising beginning” in the fight against corruption that has long tainted the agency as he vouched for Dizon’s leadership capability.

“Magandang simula ito para tuluyang malinis ang DPWH sa mga isyu ng korapsyon. Anim na buwan pa lang si Sec. Vince sa DOTR, nakita na natin kung paano siya kumilos—pag may reklamo, hindi pinapatagal, agad inaaksyunan. ‘Yan ang klase ng liderato na kailangan natin ngayon (This is a good start toward finally cleansing the DPWH of corruption issues. In just six months at the DOTr, we’ve already seen how Secretary Vince works—when there's a complaint, he doesn't delay; he acts on it immediately. That's the kind of leadership we need right now),” Tulfo noted.

Tulfo emphasized the urgent need for a proactive leader at the DPWH, especially amid growing reports of irregularities in flood control projects nationwide.

He then hailed Dizon’s performance during his brief tenure as Transportation Secretary, noting his swift and no-nonsense approach to public complaints and operational issues.

Good choice

Senator Win Gatchalian said Dizon was “a very good choice” to lead the agency through much-needed reforms.

“He's an action man and a man of integrity. I'm very confident that he will get the job done without corruption,” he said.

In welcoming Dizon’s appointment, Gatchalian emphasized that restoring public trust must begin with holding wrongdoers accountable.

“But the first order of business is to put corrupt officials and contractors in jail. This will bring back the confidence of the people to DPWH,” he said.

Challenging miracle for Dizon

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito reminded Secretary Vince Dizon of the enormous challenge he faces in reforming one of the government’s most embattled and “scandal-ridden” agencies.

“Sec. Dizon will be facing a very challenging and daunting task of restoring faith of the public in the scandal riddent DPWH,” he said.

Ejercito said Dizon might need a miracle in addressing the depth of the issues within the DPWH, which has long been plagued by allegations of corruption, particularly in infrastructure and flood control projects.

“I wish him well and all the luck because he would need lots of it, maybe even a miracle to turn around the embattled Department!,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson weighed in on the recent DPWH change of leadership, describing Marcos Jr.’s decision to accept Bonoan’s resignation and appoint Vince Dizon as a “hard but good” move.

“The President made both a hard decision and a good choice in Secretary Vince Dizon to replace a beleaguered DPWH secretary,” he said.

Lacson, however, cited Dizon’s work ethic during his stint as Secretary of Transportation, noting the energy and urgency he brought to the role.

“I have watched and followed Vince Dizon’s indefatigable, almost daily effort to solve the numerous problems that beset the transportation sector. I can only wish him Godspeed and more importantly, good health,” Lacson said.