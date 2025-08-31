SCUTTLEBUTT

He also repeatedly advocated for SPI’s project, stating that it would help generate much-needed funds for the city government. “I know it will inconvenience you, and therefore we do not deny that. It’s part of progress. The demands for more revenues are getting bigger,” the former local leader said.

“We are trying to raise funds. So I am pleading for the city,” he added, urging residents to support the local government.

“This is your city. We need money. We need money to sustain it,” he added.

The alleged coddling of the giant property firm incensed the residents, who stressed that revenues should not come at the expense of community welfare. One resident suggested that if SPI truly wanted to help Mandaluyong, it should consider relocating or limiting its project to six stories.

The ex-official insisted that SPI, as a private developer, must have assurance that it can recover its P2.4 billion spent on the purchase of land, which will take a long time to build.

Greenhills East is an upscale residential village in Barangay Wack-Wack, Mandaluyong City, Philippines.

It is zoned mainly as a low- to medium-density residential area under Mandaluyong City’s Zoning Ordinance, which limits buildings to a maximum of 4 to 7 stories. High-rises are explicitly prohibited to prevent overshadowing.

Tension erupted, leading to a confrontation as some residents were strongly opposed to the proposed project during SPI’s presentation.

“Let us control our temper. You don’t have to shout,” the cornered official warned.

“It seems you are more concerned about their investments. But what about our investment in this community? We are the ones creating jobs, opening businesses in this area, and paying the most taxes in Mandaluyong,” a resident put the SPI ally in his place.