‘Scammer’ trans woman falls

A 31-year-old trans woman was arrested in a police entrapment operation after she allegedly scammed a couple in a “Sangla-Tira” scheme.

According to police, the suspect allegedly “pawned” a condominium unit to a couple in exchange for P170,000, which was meant to be the payment for a full year. The victims became suspicious after the suspect demanded an additional P150,000.

They then verified that the unit was not registered in her name and reported the incident to the police, who set up the entrapment operation.

“They had an agreement that the P170,000 was the full payment for the entire year,” said Police Capt. Rex Baldovieso, Eastwood Police deputy station commander. “But the victims came to us because they verified that the unit was not registered in her name.”

Baldovieso explained that in the “Sangla-Tira” modus, a scammer will offer a place to stay in exchange for a fee. However, the victims are never given access to the unit, and the scammer continues to demand more money.

“She’s a very good speaker. She wins you over, and she knows that you have the ability to pay,” Baldovieso said. “She has an actual unit that she shows. She even gives you a key to make you believe her.”

Police investigation revealed the suspect was only renting the unit herself. Authorities also discovered that she had 14 outstanding warrants for similar fraud cases, with victims in Mandaluyong and Muntinlupa.

One of the warrants, issued in Mandaluyong, has no bail.