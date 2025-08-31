Sarah Discaya to face Senate flood control probe

The camp of the embattled Discaya couple has confirmed that Sarah Discaya will be attending the second public hearing set by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee today, 1 September.

In a telephone conversation, Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II told DAILY TRIBUNE that his wife, Sarah, will attend the hearing in her capacity as president of Alpha & Omega Gen. Contractor and Development Corp., the controversial firm allegedly awarded 100 flood control projects worth P7,163,487,228.47.

Senate President Francis Escudero last week said he signed subpoenas against eight contractors who failed to appear in the first hearing led by Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairperson Senator Rodante Marcoleta.

Aside from the Discayas’ Alpha & Omega, other summoned contractors expected at the hearing are Hi-Tone Construction & Development Corp., L.R. Tiqui Builders Inc., Royal Crown Monarch Construction & Supplies Corp., St. Timothy Construction Corp., Sunwest Inc., Topnotch Catalyst Builders Inc., and Wawao Builders.

Marcoleta irks Lacson’s ‘meddling’

Meanwhile, Senator Panfilo Lacson confirmed that Senator Marcoleta seemed irritated with him for allegedly meddling in Marcoleta’s work as Blue Ribbon Committee chair.

Lacson was referring to Marcoleta’s remarks in his television program, where he claimed Lacson tried to adjust the hearing schedule because he supposedly did not want Marcoleta presiding.

“In his TV program, he was criticizing some of us — myself, Sen. Francis Pangilinan, along with Senate minority leader Vicente Sotto III, for proposing the creation of an independent body to investigate flood control anomalies in what he claims to be an attempt to undermine the mandate of the Blue Ribbon Committee which he chairs, and Sen. Tulfo, to name a few. To set the record straight, no one is interfering with his work. We all want to have good governance,” Lacson clarified in a radio interview on Sunday.

Marcoleta criticized Lacson for asking to reschedule today’s hearing, which coincides with the Senate Finance Committee’s briefing on the 2026 national budget.

“I was not asking for him to reschedule his hearing. I merely asked for either hearing to be held on another date, because they are both important. I am not belittling his committee’s hearing, and I recognize his mandate as chairman,” Lacson said.

“I merely wanted to correct any misimpressions Sen. Marcoleta’s words may have created. I don’t want a fight, but I won’t back down from one,” he added.

Good luck to us!

On the other hand, Lacson slammed the Department of Public Works and Highways’ plan to conduct an internal investigation to address corruption linked to substandard and “ghost” flood control projects.

“Good luck to all of us if they will investigate themselves. Imagine, it’s like assigning an investigating panel made up of inmates in Bilibid to see if there are irregularities in the New Bilibid Prison,” Lacson said.

He argued that measures such as creating an anti-corruption body, suspending travel of employees, or even lifestyle checks are not enough. What is needed, he stressed, is the “logical conclusion” — charging, convicting, and jailing those involved.

“The lifestyle check is a good start, so investigating agencies will know where to focus. But for me, the bottom line is that there should be people charged, convicted, and jailed. Nothing short of that will discourage those involved in corruption,” he said.

Lacson added that people engaged in corruption are watching closely to see if anyone is punished. If no one is held accountable, he warned, they will be emboldened to continue.

“People are now awake and aware. We must not let go of this because we have gained momentum. Hopefully, this will lead to positive developments,” he stressed.