Rizal Park to launch traditional attire rental for visitors

A traditional Filipino clothing rental shop is set to open in Rizal Park, Manila.

This new attraction allows park-goers and tourists to try on iconic Filipino garments like the barong and baro’t saya, as well as traditional outfits from various regions across the country. Accessories such as fans and parasols will also be available to complete the look.

The initiative is a collaboration between private organizations and the National Parks Development Committee (NPDC). The same organization behind Villa Tortuga in Taal, Batangas who is known for handing out heritage costume rentals to visitors of guests of historical places.

This is something to look forward to for Filipinos as it gives both locals and tourists the chance to stroll through Rizal Park dressed in traditional attire. The project aims to bring to Manila a cultural experience similar to the hanbok rentals in South Korea and kimono rentals in Japan, which have gained significant popularity among travelers.

Florizza Buclatin, head of NPDC’s Cultural and Public Affairs Division, noted that the said project will enhance the park experience for visitors.

"Beyond photo opportunities, it also becomes an educational activity," she said in Filipino. "While guests are being dressed in their chosen outfits, they also learn about the history and significance behind each garment."

The date of the launch is yet to be announced by the park's committee.

A fashion show will be held at the Rizal Park Open Air Auditorium this Sunday, showcasing traditional clothing alongside cultural performances.

Netizens also look forward to this project in other historical places such as Intramuros.